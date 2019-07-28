The African Guyanese condition cannot be overcome by sermonization and demonization as some of us have been swayed to do, but by the use of institutions, including the government, to advance emancipatory policies. African Guyanese, therefore, must use their vote in this coming election and beyond as leverage for policies aimed at turning back the rapid slide back into socio-economic and cultural enslavement. There is no more effective way out.

This imminent election is about the coming oil and gas economy. Who gets to manage that economy? How would that wealth be distributed to ensure that all ethnic groups benefit equally? I am contending that African Guyanese must see that moment in reparatory terms—it must be a form of internal reparations for the social and economic violence meted out to that community during and after slavery. That is my Emancipation plea.

But African Guyanese must make that demand. Start with the vote—cast it for the group that has shown a willingness to take African Guyanese seriously. For too long the African has been used as the route to power for their elites, only to be marginalized after power has been attained. It must stop, but it can only be stopped by a collective resolve.

Make your vote matter. Exchange it for opportunities that would lead you out of bondage. One side has recognized the International Decade of Persons of African Descent (IDPADA) while the other side scornfully laughs. But we must demand policy, not pity and pittance.

Hold your head high Miss African. Hold aloft the “Red, Green and Gold”, Mr. African. Let the memories of the Middle Passage and the Plantation spur you to the Promised Land. You are equal to all and inferior to none. Don’t be shy about voting for your Grandfather and Grandmother’s back pay. And then make it happen.

Happy Emancipation.