Children and workers during Guyana’s `summer’

Maintaining relevance: Reasonings and groundings

(Reasonably certain that today’s offering will finally be among the most brief.)

Repetition beckons as I remind you-all of my own conclusions regarding (local) general elections. Firstly, I like a few thousands, realise that although Guyana is not an extremely polarized society racially, as is frequently claimed, race does get elevated at election time. Why? Because since the Jagan/Burnham political split, post-1953, ethno-political divisions were allowed to evolve, even fostered, to maintain the racial/political arithmetic of voting strengths.

Secondly, I have long concluded that those putting forward themselves as “parties” worthy of election to office to manage our resources and our future are frequently, usually the best of the “bad lot”. For they all are “bad”. Replete with suspect pasts, selfish ambitions and, sometimes, a sickening lust for authority, office and power.

Thirdly, I’ve realized that two unfortunate, even tragic, developments take place once a Party accesses authority: gradually, the realization of what executive, governmental office can afford the holders – add their preferred beneficiaries – takes hold of psyches as “absolute power” to the exclusion of the masses.

Remember “the masses” were the voters who were successfully wooed. But they are then relegated to servant-beggar-citizens who are obliged to await the pleasure of the elected. All the foregoing then is context for what the happy incumbents fear to lose, should they experience electoral defeat.

********

What losing takes away

Well I know I’ve enumerated the spoils and perquisites of politics and office often. It is not that many qualified and accomplished office holders needed His Excellency’s pick (as ministers, permanent secretaries, CEO’s, Commission and board members, corporate executives) to become enriched or strategically pivotal to the lives or status of others.

But actual office offers so much: access to power-brokers, big business, life-long enhancement opportunities – for self and families, VIP treatment, gun licences, visas to strange and familiar lands, priority for loans and lands, connections to overseas individuals and institutions, overseas health care and children’s education made easier – amongst other numerous “opportunities.”

So this is what current government holders have to lose, to forfeit in defeat. Hence the campaign – from overseas to all local regions and constituencies – to remain. And all that is what comrade Jagdeo and his hopefuls wish to reclaim! And I have not even mentioned oil and gas. You think His Excellency will give all that away? Will continuity benefit “the people”? Ho-ho!

***********

August holidays, “summer” vacation

I suspect that it is a national collective inferiority complex of our current Facebook-dot-com – generation which is making Guyana such a copycat society.

The young copy Trinidad’s J’ouvert, they say July-to-September here is now summer. They speak in American and Jamaican accents. Oh boy! I suppose it could also be a yearning to be somewhere else and “better” than existing right here.

Adam Harris of KN beat me to it, so I won’t bother to repeat the activities, characteristics of “August School Holidays” past. Around now I would recall my own Alberttown, Georgetown school boy August exploits and quote the late giants, Godfrey Chin and Charlie De Florimonte.

Treats, excursions, travel to countryside then much later, “work-study” to prepare for the world of work for matured teen-students.

Two points I offer for this July-August: this generation of “technological Guyanese youth” would merely listen to the old-folks nostalgia of school holidays past. Courtesy to elders, even a little interest. But today’s electronic devices trump old-time ring-games. Perhaps we should use the technology to bring those days alive. Secondly, can’t our Department of Tourism arrange Vacation Tours for local workers and their children?

*****

“Reasoning”, maintaining the base

Long disillusioned with and now personally dismissive of the Deadmeat group which once offered so much leverage – hope and expectations, I still pause to find interest in the survival instincts and strategy of the Party that Walter Rodney birthed.

I recall distinctly Dr Roopnaraine declaring that the WPA – Working People’s Alliance, would no longer indulge in “electoral politics”. The good Doctor is still silently around. (Such a once-articulate voice is now muted. Seemingly by choice.)

But what a tireless wonderful job Dr David is doing to keep the WPA present. Even relevant. I’ve long christened them a think-tank with fine minds but no electoral constituency. So it’s intriguing to hear Dr David campaigning through reasonings and groundings with the Brothers/Sisters/Comrades in Buxton, BV and Linden.

Stand by for sessions in Enmore, Black Bush and Canal Number Two! Ho-ho!

*******

Consider, ponder…

1) Even as you sent them to “Summer Lessons” try to take the children to parts of Guyana they never saw.

2) PNC/APNU or not! Pray for the good health of His Excellency, Chairperson Volda, General Sec Amna and (Oh yes) First Vice-President Moses.

3) By now you know? You have a choice not the vote of Polling Day. But you can be jailed for not registering!

’Til next week!

