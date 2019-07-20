Hello friends, hello critics. My simple ageing mind wishes to simplify the advice implicit in my lead caption – non tribalist, observation, analysis, decision, hopefully a national objective decision regarding which political group you prefer in government beyond 2019

A little about my own mid-seventies “political” mind and mindset these days. I think it was after Forbes Burnham’s historical 1972 CARIFESTA that I became a card-bearing PNC member in the Kitty/Golden Arrow Group. Prominent Kitty comrades were my “mentors” as I did believe that Kabaka Odo Forbes would empower Afro-Guyanese to transition from “small man to real man”. (Mind you, grandmother would take me with her to Bourda Green and Parade Ground to hear both Forbes and Cheddi since the mid-fifties!)

By 1980 I was catapulted, agreeably, into playing significant professional/political roles in PNC election activity between ’80 and ’92. For various reasons I ended my activist member/supporter PNC persona by 1997 when “Kit” Nascimento initiated a “controversy” over remarks made by Cheddi Jagan.

Fast-forward to today. From Burnham to Hoyte I saw no transformation, collective improvement in the state of Afro-Guyanese economically. Okay, I know the fault for that lies in many. In governance, culture, attitude. And I know what Jagdeo and Ramotar facilitated for “their own”, over twenty-three years. If that was/is the character, the “soul” of those types, can you blame them? The PPP is gone for now. And what is now unfolding compromises any Granger-2015 vote. (So forgive my disillusion, my indifference.)

Observe, as I pity your choices

Let’s assume you are what I have become: a member of none of the major ethno-political tribes known as political parties. You choose and vote on the policies, the soundness, the fair execution. You admire personalities but still manage to allow principle to override party and person. For that you’ll probably be deemed strange, irrelevant, a danger, a turncoat. By the tribalist members of the two major political parties.

But hold fast you few thousands of non-tribalists! Your alternatives are darn poor but your numbers can determine two or three seats, whatever the final electoral outcome.

Observe, assess the major leaders. What more does Bharrat Jagdeo want? Why? How did he become such a young powerful PPP puppet master? Is it really the oil of the future?

Why is Granger’s once benign bullyism now being overtly manifested? From university scholar to military planner to defence adviser to manipulating strangleholds as PNC Leader, APNU Leader, Opposition Leader; then by slender victory, His Excellency the President, Granger now names and re-names things and places; loves his name on buses, boats and bicycles. Now his blatant eye-pass for Constitution, Judiciary and precedent should give us grave reason for significant pause.

Never could I compare Comrade Irfaan to His Excellency who completed seventy-four this Monday. But like you, I worry about absolute power. And what it does. To the best of them. (Again understand my mental rejection.)

Remember now. Thank Charrandass

Yes I wrote about this months ago under the caption ”What Charrandass caused.” His siding with the PPP on the Confidence Vote turned things on their political heads since last December.

Charrandass became the sole focus and target because the other two saw no cause to show their hands – or votes. Man, from early this year even the most ardent PNC – sometimes even Deadmeat AFC followers too – tribalist supporters were telling me that “is only now we hearing from them”.

Ministers, Permanent Secretary, ministerial and party heads are all now reaching out to their comrades. Even to “others”! So ’buse him all you wish to. But if the minister is now listening; inviting you. If you finally got the attention, the house, the land, the loan – thank Charrandass! Even as you still wish to rebuke him. Agreed?

Land for Afro-Guyanese? Okay…

Even as both emancipated and originally freed Africans tried to cultivate and develop abandoned lands bought from the former masters, those same Europeans – government, planters, merchants – sabotaged the African effort to stay on the land. On his own terns – “independently”.

So to the urban professions the Afro-Guyanese – post 1838-1900 – turned. They became the colony’s major nurses, teachers, lawyers, tradesmen, artisans, entertainers, sportsmen. Seemingly, they developed a love for uniforms – soldiers, police, security, firemen, prison warders.

But today, even as oil and gas beckon, under the aegis of His Excellency’s Lands and Surveys Commission, even the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Afro-Guyanese are being re-awakened to renew their interest and acquisition/ownership regarding Guyana’s land.

Descendants of the Indian Indentureds had always remained linked to the land. They knew the richness of that patrimony. Even when the yields were scarce. “Own the land”, was an “Indian mantra”. A permanence in present and future.

I have a strange, very oblique “relationship” with the PPP’s Bishop Juan Edghill. (Find out, if you care.) I know Attorney-at-Law Jailall Kissoon of the prominent family of legal practitioners. Over recent days, both fellows – so diverse in persuasions – made interesting remarks about allocation of land. Edghill remarked that “ordinary” Afro-Guyanese should be first choice for land. Not Eric Phillips. Phillips has since issued a devastating response. Detailing how the Edghill PPP allegedly farmed out thousands of acres to comrades and friends.

Kissoon makes a case for almost all Guyanese families being able to access 1000 acres each. I sometimes love me! Weeks ago I alluded to the Rohee/GLSC contention over land allocation. I predicted it to become a national issue. Here we are. The issue will be how is His Excellency giving his people the fair share. Stay tuned.

You’re invited to ponder…

1. Mercy! That’s His Excellency’s prerogative. Please show me some Your Excellency (Art.188(i) (b).)

2. Thanks to an EB John for detailing why we need a new, reformed Elections Oversight Commission.

3. When and if they lose elections; just what do our senior political leaders have to lose really?

4. Over in the good old USA: presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg is: a mayor; a former Iraq war veteran; speaker of 8 languages; former teacher/journalist; a gay husband to his male partner and has raised more campaign funds than others to date. His chances?

5. When will our “new” political parties become more visible? Audible?

’Til next week

