WPA welcomes the news that GECOM has scheduled House to House registration to be carried out within 90 days. This schedule allows for the holding of elections in the shortest possible time while ensuring that the current voters list is cleaned up. While it pushes elections outside the connotationally mandated timeline, it adheres to the call of the CCJ for a marrying of principle with practicality. GECOM should be commended for altering its original schedule to meet the demands of the CCJ ruling.

This outcome should satisfy all sides including the PPP which has been clamouring for early elections and those who are concerned that there could be no credible elections with the current list. In other words, the GECOM timeline offers the two political principals an opportunity to come to a consensus on elections before the end of this year. This is a win-win outcome for all sides. WPA now urges the PPP and the president to agree on a timeline for elections and to convene parliament to extend the life of the government in keeping with that agreed timeline.