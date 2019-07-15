I have read some very ugly responses to Barbadian pollster and political commentator Peter Wickham’s suggestion that there should be elections on the current voters list. One poster on Facebook went as far as threatening Mr. Wickham’s life. This is unacceptable and should be condemned. There is a tendency to demean and personally attack persons whose views we disagree with. I am constantly the victim of such personal abuse.

The persons who do that are crass and end up making all Guyanese look bad. Disagree with views and say why you disagree. Do not engage in personal insults and attacks. This is my plea. Further, as a people who have been victims of narrow insularity, we should know how hurtful it is and should not practice it on others. We are all Caribbean people and should be free to express views on issues regardless of nationality.

As a Guyanese who comment on politics in other Caribbean countries, I take this opportunity to apologize to Mr. Wickham and to assure him that while such behavior has become widespread it does not represent the outlook of Coalition supporters and of Guyana. We are better than that.