Of course, the PPP’s leader has latched on to the court’s declaration that given its ruling, the administration becomes a caretaker government. The constitution has not defined the scope of a caretaker government and the CCJ was vague in that regard. Mr. Jagdeo defines a caretaker government in minimalist terms. He is arguing that the government should do very little and confine itself to preparing for elections. I beg to differ. Any government whether caretaker or otherwise is tasked with two major functions—protect the country’s sovereignty and look after the welfare of its citizens. Those functions require a fully constituted and empowered government.

The concept of a caretaker government is an elastic one—it can be stretched to suit any interpretation. In other words, such a government can function normally. In that regard, a caretaker government is no different from a lame-duck government. A caretaker government is simply a temporary government. A temporary government is not by definition a restricted government. This so-called caretaker government has to continue to look after the welfare of the people—health, education, social security, public security, infrastructure, the economy, regulations etc. It follows that it can prepare a budget in pursuit of the above-mentioned function.

The only major difference between a caretaker government and a normal one is that it must put at the top of its agenda the preparation for and holding of elections. Second, its life in office is temporary–it is determined in the first instance by the prescribed constitutional timeline and if necessary by a two-third vote of the National Assembly. Its popular mandate ended with the CCJ’s ruling. It now serves at the pleasure of the constitutional requirements or of the legislature. But this does not diminish its ability to carry out its normal functions.