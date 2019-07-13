If the leadership of APNU+AFC can be barefaced enough to say that the CCJ ruling on the GECOM chairmanship allows the president to submit names too, why does anyone think it will accept that a caretaker administration is currently in place?

At the time of writing (just minutes after the CCJ’s caretaker government statement), the APNU+AFC leadership has not reacted to the CCJ’s caretaker adumbration. But no doubt, by the time of the publication of this edition of KN, government leaders will say that Cabinet and state functions continue, because the CCJ has not delineated the lines of a caretaker government.

On Monday evening on Benschop Radio, then on Wednesday on Hits and Jams radio in interviews, I opined that the upcoming elections will not be above board, because APNU+AFC will not demit office. APNU+AFC will not give up power if there is an election loss, and that leadership will attempt to shape the election results. I am saying it here again in the space of one week.

Anytime now, as you read this column, you will hear the words, “What is a caretaker government; the CCJ says that there must be a government in place and the government must rule until there are fresh elections”. Every political appointee from President to Prime Minister to all ministers to political state-appointed officials will take to the media to explain that the CCJ did not say the government must not rule, it did not put a brake on the act of using power, therefore the government will govern.

So the people of Guyana, from this day onwards, must expect to see the APNU+AFC Coalition behave in the function of office as if there wasn’t the passage of a 2018 no-confidence vote (NCV). From here on, it will be business as usual. Preparations for the budget will continue. More policy implementations will take place. Cabinet will meet next Tuesday. When the statutory Cabinet session next Tuesday is litigated against by the opposition or even someone like Christopher Ram or even the Bar Association, the courts will take months to rule and it will rule against APNU+AFC. Then there will be appeals to Guyana’s higher courts. By that time, elections will be due.

Make no mistake; this government will not do anything to bring about an election in three months’ time. Granger isn’t going to select a GECOM name from the Opposition List in a hurry. Then he will reject all the names. While this is going on, GECOM is at a standstill, and with insistence on house-to-house registration, you are looking at elections between December and March 2020, effectively killing the life of the NCV. In actuality, the NCV is dead. It is as if it never happened.

The question one must ask in analysing the present predicament Guyana is in, is what went through the minds of those CCJ judges. They are very learned men and women. They know that Guyana is in constitutional crisis and swimming in political miasma. They must have concluded that as judges they have done all they could have done to save this important regional country. I guess they said to themselves, “We are finished.”

For months now in email dialogues with close friends and relatives, I have warned against any long-term return to Guyana, because I envisage instability ahead. All the signs have been there, since the NCV, that volcanic disruption to the tranquil life of Guyana is on the horizon.

In my opinion, the most malignant intrusion into the vortex of our politics since the NCV is Granger’s insistence that under the constitution he has to submit a list to the Opposition Leader for consideration. I told Stan Gouveia on the Hot Seat radio programme last Wednesday when that issue came up, that you don’t need a lighted candle to find your way in bright sun.

To my mind, that decision by Granger was the final flame of hope that was extinguished. It was not only nonsense and pathetic absurdity. It was scary politics that should scare all Guyanese. Granger and his coalition leaders are barefacedly saying to this nation that they will not observe the constitution. There is not even an infinitesimal thread in the constitution that Granger can grasp at to justify submitting a list for the GECOM chair.

Granger has in contemptible fashion insulted this entire country by saying that his list is justified because the CCJ said that he and the opposition leader must work together and consult each other. The CCJ judges said those words about the current impasse too. Why can’t those words also be applied to power-sharing until fresh elections?