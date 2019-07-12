kaieteur kaieteur News

Minister Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, the minister of Public Service, yesterday announced at a press conference that there are 103 scholarships for Undergraduate and Master’s Degree level at the University of Guyana for the 2019/2020 academic year.

At the undergraduate programme, there are 17 courses which are open for applications.

The minister announced that all scholarships granted by the Scholarships Department of Public Service will be made public “as the scholarships are being funded by public monies and citizens have a right to know who received scholarships and for what programme.”

Sarabo-Halley said that the decision to publish the names of the recipients of scholarships is because, “As the minister, I decided that transparency is key, and in terms of scholarships as it is the public’s money, it is public funding. There is no need to keep it a secret.”

With regards to the overseas scholarships, those students will be granted on a needs assessment basis. The Scholarships Department will delve into the cost and monies attached to those overseas programmes based on the availability of funds within that department.

The minister noted that depending on the funds that will tell if the scholarships would be paid in full or just partial. She further added that there are 73 students on overseas scholarships.

“The process of who and how persons receive scholarships has constantly been in the headlines. There is a formal process for persons to be granted scholarships that have been advertised by this department.

“As previously mentioned, the recognition that an all encompassing needs assessment survey has not been done, some of the needs of the public service and the country are overlooked by the department.

“Guyanese have thus on numerous occasions applied for various programmes then sought scholarships from the government to assist them,” Sarabo- Halley related.



When questioned about repayment, the Minister answered, “Whether the students are studying abroad or locally they will have to repay the government through providing their services after the completion of their studies.

Depending on the length of the programme they major in, they would have to work three or five years in the public service sector.”

The key eligibility requirements for Undergraduate and Master’s Degree programmes still remain the same.

The minister added that the government will continue to grant scholarships in a number of areas. She is encouraging students to take advantage of the opportunity and process..