Trump drops plan to add a citizenship question to census and directs agencies to hand over data on noncitizens in US to the Commerce Department President Donald Trump is expected to announce an executive action on the census Thursday, multiple White House officials said.

Hear Trump's Rose Garden statement President Donald Trump announces future action ordering data on citizenship to be collected by means other than the census.

