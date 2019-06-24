By Staff Reporter -guyana chronicle June 24, 2019

THE Working People’s Alliance (WPA) prefers a workable solution from the Government and Opposition, rather than an order from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The CCJ has ruled that the no-confidence motion against the government was validly passed, and that the appointment of the chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was flawed.

The CCJ, having upheld the no-confidence vote against the government, and simultaneously quashed the appointment of Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson as GECOM Chair, is scheduled to make a number of consequential orders today.

However, it has given the parties in the two cases an opportunity to meet and hammer out a consensus before the court gives those orders.

The WPA has noted that the court has given the two sides an opportunity to arrive at a consensus on the orders to flow from the rulings, but as far as guidance is concerned, it has suggested “a happy marriage between principle and practicality.”

“For the WPA, this is a fair balance that should be embraced by all sides. The ball is once again in our leaders’ court; it is yet another test of their political maturity, which has so often been absent from their deliberations,” said the political party.

According to the WPA, the key question is, when elections should be held. Understandably, both sides would like a timeline that maximises their chances of victory at the polls, but the gravity of the situation demands consensus over partisanship.

The WPA believes that consensus must be the basis for “a happy marriage between principle and practicality”.

The constitutional timeline of 90 days should be married to the practicality of holding credible elections within that timeframe, the WPA said, noting that credible elections are as sacrosanct as honouring the constitutional timeline that follows a successful no-confidence vote.

“What is at stake is respect for both the rule of law and the need for free and fair elections, in which all citizens are guaranteed the right to participate,” said the WPA.

The party is satisfied that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is not able to guarantee credible elections with the current voters list. It says that given the country’s history of controversial voters’ lists and charges of crooked elections, it would rather err on the side of electoral integrity.

DON’T RUSH

The WPA is concerned that rushing to an election with a tainted list, and the possible disenfranchisement of new voters would be unconstitutional, and could aggravate tensions in the society.

“Further, such a course of action could activate a new round of court actions that would ultimately cause more delays. We should not sacrifice one sacred principle in the undue haste to satisfy another one; what is needed is a formula that satisfies both. This calls for political will and maturity on the part of the leaders,” said the WPA.

Given the foregoing concerns, they reiterated their support for house-to-house registration, and or other means aimed at ensuring a clean voters’ list.

But, in light of the stipulated constitutional timeline, the WPA is urging that this exercise be done in the shortest possible time.

“We do not believe that a few extra months would offer the government side any unfair advantage, nor do we think it amounts to the use of delaying tactics,” said the party.

Regarding the selection of a new GECOM Chair, the WPA thinks that both the OppositionLeader and the President have a responsibility to ensure that the system works to the advantage of Guyana.

In the circumstances, they have endorsed the suggestion that both leaders agree to a list of potential candidates from which the President chooses the chair.

“We also suggest that such a list should not include anyone with overt political ties to any political party. We further urge that this process be done in a timely manner. WPA remains confident that there are eminent Guyanese who are ready to put the interest of the country above partisan concerns,” the party said.

The party also believes that nothing can be more important than the removal of a constitutionally-elected government by means other than the electoral process, or the process by which the chairperson of the elections commission is appointed.