guyana standard  June 19, 2019

Following its judgment that the controversial No-Confidence Motion was successfully passed on December 21, 2018, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has asked that the lawyers representing the government and the political opposition return on June 24, with solutions on the way forward. The court stressed that these solutions reflect a marriage between principle and practicality. But the PPP’s subsequent call for General and Regional Elections to be held within two to three months is in defiance of the CCJ’s request, says Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr David Hinds.

During an exclusive interview with this news agency, the political activist said that hosting General and Regional Elections which can be considered credible is premised on having a clean and updated voters’ list. He opined that rushing to elections within the opposition’s recommended timeframe would not allow the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) ample time to get electors who turned 18 onto the list.

Dr Hinds said, “So, in principle, yes you must have elections in two or three months following the passage of a No-Confidence Motion. But it is simply not practical given the condition of the list…If we go to the elections with the current list, an elector who is 18-years-old and not on the list can go to the courts and say that his or her constitutional right is being violated and that would raise further contentions and delay elections.”

The WPA Executive Member stated that the government is leaning towards holding elections in November based on advice previously provided by GECOM. Dr Hinds said he thinks that this is in keeping with good reason and gives GECOM sufficient time to be ready.

The activist stressed that both the government and the opposition need to act maturely and agree on a timeline for holding elections.