By David Hinds

The CCJ has given its ruling. At first glance, it is a victory for the PPP and a defeat for the APNU+AFC Coalition. Going forward, PPP supporters will obviously be on a high which makes it easier to mobilize them for the coming elections that will now have to be held sooner rather than later. The Coalition has the dual task of lifting the morale of its supporters and getting into campaign mode. The maturity of the two sides will now be tested in the coming days as they confront the task of determining the way forward.

For me, the ruling on the GECOM Chair is significant. If the PPP opts for retaining Justice Patterson as it promised to do, would it do so if he continues to hold on to the current GECOM timeline? I doubt they would. In the face of the court’s definitive ruling on the NCM, will the Coalition still hold to the view that the election date should be determined by CECOM? This episode of our political life is far from over.