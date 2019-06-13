The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) yesterday hailed Walter Rodney on the anniversary of his assassination, thirty-nine years ago today.

The WPA in a statement noted that this anniversary comes on the heels of the recent death of another party stalwart, Andaiye, who together with Walter Rodney, “represent the best of our country’s and region’s radical tradition.” According to the Party, the remembrance of Walter Rodney on June 13th every year is not just to pay homage to his legacy, but also to remind Guyana of both its transformative and traumatic past, for, “As we navigate our independence journey, it is imperative that memory stands at the very centre of our trajectory.” In addition it is also an opportunity for Guyanese to be reminded of Rodney’s place in their country’s history and for the party to recommit to its founding ideals which were at the core of his activism. “We also remember other soldiers of the revolution who were cut down by the vicious hand of the regime of the day. We remember Ohene Koama, Edward Dublin and Fr. Bernard Darke.”

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the Civil Rebellion of 1979, when for over a period of approximately six months the WPA, with Rodney at the helm, inspired and sustained mass demonstrations and other related forms of protests that ‘…rocked the foundations of the country’s post-colonial order.” The WPA sees this Civil Rebellion as the culmination of a decade of public education, resistance and political mobilisation by the WPA and others which simultaneously sought “to shape an alternative independence order and to dismantle the post-colonial authoritarian state that had gone out of control.” According to the WPA, “There could be no true independence within the context of party paramountcy and dictatorial governance.”

During his six years of activism, 1974-80, the WPA said that Rodney etched his name in the annals of Guyanese history as an “apostle of self-emancipation” who demonstrated “…the rare capacity to absorb the revolutionary energies of the masses of people.” He gave leadership to the emerging multiracial and multiclass energies and, along with the WPA, channelled them into a decisive movement for change and liberation. That intervention forever changed Guyana as it “reintroduced the revolutionary praxis into the mass consciousness.” It is why Rodney continues to live in the hearts of those who were touched by his sacrifices and example. He still stands today as a pillar of hope for a better Guyana in which all its citizens regardless of ethnicity, social class or sex are guaranteed an equal place and equal opportunity to live with dignity.

According to the statement, as a consequence of Rodney’s pursuit of equal justice, the leaders of the day were pushed into resorting to state and para-state violence which culminated in his assassination. That assassination brought the country face to face with its ugly political side which has remained a central feature of our politics. Although the use of state violence against political opponents has abated in recent years, the WPA opines that the violent nature of the State has not been obliterated. In this regard the memory of Rodney “still haunts the conscience of our nation.”

The WPA went on to express its view of the current government’s non-treatment of the findings and recommendations of the Rodney Commission of Inquiry as “short-sighted.” It feels that despite the imperfections of the COI, its findings should have been better engaged and that the government missed a great opportunity to demonstrate to the country and the world that it has transcended the crippling politics of old. Therefore, as far as the Party is concerned, “the Rodney affair is unfinished business.”

As it remembers Rodney, the WPA says it has recommitted itself to continue the fight for the dismantling of the “authoritarian state.” As it was forty years ago, so it is today – “There can be no genuine democracy and development without a State and a governance praxis that centres respect for dissent and for human dignity.”

In honour of Rodney’s legacy, the Party also drew attention to the need to arrest at all levels the dangerous descent into “zero-sum ethnic fear mongering.” It holds the position that while such an approach may bring short-term benefits to the perpetrators, the long-term consequences for all ethnicities are devastating. According to the teachings of Rodney, the country’s historic ethnic problems are best engaged when its people struggle together in pursuit of their just rewards. “Unwarranted ethnic hostility is one of the most potent forms of underdevelopment in societies like ours.”

In acknowledgement of the impending electoral season and the attendant political anxieties, the WPA took the opportunity to categorically state that “…it is vehemently opposed to electoral malpractice as a route to power. This is a fundamental principle of our party that is non-negotiable – WPA will not be part of any overt or covert plan or action to rig elections.” As the Party sees it, to do so, would be a dishonour to the legacy of Walter Rodney and the other stalwarts of their party who gave their lives and sacrifices for free and fair elections that are free from fear. Towards this end the Party is vigorously opposed to those in the opposition and other circles who are spreading false alarms about intentions to rig elections as it sees or knows of no plans in that regard.

The WPA went to state that is conscious of the feeling in many quarters, including among government supporters, that the current government has not satisfactorily discharged its promises and stated that as a partner, “We take our fair share of responsibility for such acts of omission.” The Party disclosed that in the coming months, it will present to the public its assessment of the government’s tenure but for now, wishes to state that given the challenges it has faced, the government has performed creditably. “There is much to be applauded even as we acknowledge that mistakes were made, some of which could have been avoided.”

With regard to “First Oil,” the WPA says it is clear about its priorities and stressed that whatever economic benefits are accrued, must be invested directly and indirectly in lifting the material circumstances of the citizens, especially the working poor. “It is with this in mind that our party has proposed cash transfers to households as one direct way of ensuring this outcome.”

The Party also believes that direct and indirect investment in education from nursery to university must be a priority. It sees the elimination of fees at university as a good start, but notes that the university itself should be targeted for a complete overhaul to bring it in line with similar institutions in the region and beyond. Also, equal priority should be given to the lower levels including upgrading remuneration for teachers along with improvement of skills. School buildings should be modernised and equipped with modern facilities. The WPA is adamant that this is the most effective path to economic liberation.