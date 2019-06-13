guyana chronicle By Staff Reporter -June 13, 2019

PRIME Minister Moses Nagamootoo is the preferred prime ministerial candidate in Guyana, according to a political poll conducted by the Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES) in February 2019.

In the poll, Nagamootoo surpassed other options presented which included Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader, Raphael Trotman; AFC Chairman, Khemraj Ramjattan; Vice-Chair, Cathy Hughes and member, Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

The results of the survey come as AFC delegates head into the party’s biennial conference on Saturday where they will determine the party’s general strategy and elect new leaders. The delegates will elect the party leader, chairman, vice-chair, general secretary and 12 national executive members.

Motions may be submitted which speak to the issue of an election for prime ministerial candidate. Among those perceived to be the top runners in this regard, and to represent the AFC within the coalition government following new General and Regional Elections are Nagamootoo and Ramjattan.

The data collected by CADRES was done using face-to-face interviews; at one of every third house; on random selection based specific to age and gender and without bias with respect to the type of house or any other factor.

CADRES conducts political polls and research and has worked with several major political parties and governments throughout the Caribbean.

Throughout the findings, those interviewed were categorised as A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) supporters: PPP/C supporters; Uncertain Voters; and All Guyana. The data show that 20 per cent of all Guyana are in favour of Nagamootoo.

This is followed by a tied nine per cent in favour of Ramjattan and Hughes; six per cent in favour of Trotman and four per cent in favour of Garrido-Lowe.

However, this is contrasted with the larger total of 52 per cent of ‘All Guyana’ responders who had either another individual in mind, were unsure or wouldn’t say. Getting down to the percentages by party group, of the total APNU/ AFC supporters, 38 per cent voted in favour of Nagamootoo; 18 per cent in favour of Hughes; 14 per cent in favour of Trotman; seven per cent in favour of Garrido-Lowe and five per cent in favour of Ramjattan.

A total of 17 per cent of the APNU/ AFC supporters had either another individual in mind; were unsure or wouldn’t say. Then, while 70 per cent of PPP/C Supporters had either another individual in mind; were unsure or wouldn’t say regarding the same topic, a majority of 17 per cent opted for Ramjattan.

A total of nine per cent of PPP/C supporters voted for Nagamootoo while one per cent voted for Garrido-Lowe, Hughes and Trotman.

Of the uncertain voters who participated, 69 per cent had either another individual in mind, were unsure or wouldn’t say; eight per cent opted for Hughes; six per cent for Ramjattan; four per cent for Trotman; two per cent for Garrido-Lowe and one per cent for Nagamootoo.