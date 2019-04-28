I have known former president Donald Ramotar from afar for almost forty years. During those years, we have chatted from time to time, and I find him to be one of the least offensive PPP leaders. We generally disagree on most of the defining political issues of our time, but we always manage to have civilized conversations. I, for example, don’t believe that Ramotar willingly allowed Jagdeo to run his government.

This past week, I found out we differ on another defining issue—constitutional reform. President Ramotar disagreed with my recent linkage of the current political impasse to the absence of constitutional reform over the last two decades. He instead locates the impasse in the PNC’s refusal to obey the constitution.

You see, Ramotar is a party animal—he defends his party at all cost. From Cheddi and Janet Jagan to Jagdeo and Ramotar, PPP leaders think the party is incapable of mistakes. So, even when the mistakes are manifest, they are incapable of seeing them.



Although, there are elements of this behaviour in some sections of the PNC, it is not as deep-seated. Frankly, I have heard far more acceptance of party mistakes from PNC leaders. In that regard, I think the cultures of the two parties are different—there is much more self-critique from PNC members.

PPP leaders, for example, believe that Indian Guyanese support the party not out of ethnic identification, but because the party is pro-working class and correct on the issues. For them, the PNC is anti-working class, authoritarian, and wrong on the issues and, worse, the party is unchanging. The logic follows, then, that only the PPP is capable of governing Guyana. Therein lies this weird notion of manifest destiny that guides the PPP. It is why PPP leaders reject any analysis, which concludes that the PPP and PNC are similar in political culture—they call it “false equivalency”.

I am always very frustrated with this PPP praxis, because it intentionally and unintentionally ignores the ethno-racial genesis. If the two ethnic groups identify with their respective parties, but one does so for class reasons and the other for racial reasons, then the conclusion is that the latter group is flawed. But I suppose if you are steeped in this divine sense of self, then you are oblivious to where the logic takes you.

This is the background against which I read Ramotar’s location of the current problems—it can’t be anything else but the PNC’s recalcitrance. My argument was clear—our constitution is out of step with the ethnic nature of our society. Majoritarianism cannot be fair in a society riveted by competition between a majority and a minority group—it is the recipe for instability. I do not ignore the government’s failures and shortcomings, but to think that our deep-seated problems result solely from one party’s refusal to obey the constitution is, at best, disingenuous.

I am old enough to remember when the PPP disobeyed the constitution because they did not like the government in power—Donald Ramotar was right there in the leadership. Although the PPP did not dislike the constitution, it joined with the rest of the opposition in rejecting it on the grounds that it was meant to perpetuate an authoritarian State.

Donald refuses to remember that the PPP was always a champion of constitutional reform. Therefore, its rejection of reform today is opportunistic—the PPP is not an unconditional champion of constitutionalism.

Mr. Ramotar argues that the 1999-2001 constitutional changes got rid of the ugly elements of the 1980 constitution. But he knows better than that. Although there were some useful changes, they did not fundamentally alter the nature of the constitution. He also omits the uncomfortable truth that although the masses recommended far-reaching changes such as the inclusion of constitutional power-sharing, the PPP joined with the PNC in blocking it.

The truth is that the PPP embraces adherence to the constitution when it suits them. Their newfound respect for the constitution is not born of any genuine respect for the rule of the law. How can you honestly characterize the right to judicial review as disrespect for the constitution, when the right to judicially review any act of the National Assembly is universally protected?

This Coalition government has pushed the envelope a few times, but I challenge Mr. Ramotar to show the pattern of abuse that he refers to.

I have been a critic of this government from a position of principle—”if you wrong, you wrong.” But, pound for pound it has a better human rights record than the PPP. Ramotar accuses me of blaming the constitution. I do not blame the constitution; I blame the PPP and Coalition leaders for not agreeing to constitutional reform.

The PPP blocks real constitutional reform because it feels the current constitutional arrangements are in its favour. And the government plays into the PPP’s hand by refusing to push harder for such reforms.

So nice try, Donald but the issue is not adherence to the constitution in its present form, it is about revising the constitution to ensure it addresses the country’s ethnic problems and facilitates a level playing field.

Donald forgets that I was around when the PPP chided Walter Rodney for calling the PNC government a full-fledged dictatorship—the PPP preferred to refer to it as a “creeping dictatorship.” So, it’s blatantly misleading to say that the WPA waited on the 1980 constitution to label the then regime as authoritarian.

