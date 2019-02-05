stabroek news letter feb 5, 2019

Dear Editor,

I have a question which I would appreciate an answer from whomever wishes to educate me about this issue. My simple question is which political party will form the government if after the next election, the two major parties each end up with 32 seats and another party with one seat?OK. This 32 number has featured too much recently. What if the two major parties each end up with 30 seats and the other parties with a total of five seats? Which Party will form the government?

Editor, pity my simplicity for asking this question which might be totally irrelevant.

Yours faithfully,

Wesley Kirton