

The quality of governance deteriorated after Jagdeo won the 2001 elections. He served from 1999 until 2011. From thereon, Donald Ramotar occupied the presidency until 2015. As someone who lived under the autocracy and totalitarian features of the Forbes Burnham regime, I believe the Jagdeo/Ramotar tenure was more dangerous.

Space would not allow for an expansion of this theory but a quota of essential points should suffice. Critics and activists against Burnham had societal support when victimization came. A simple dismissal under Burnham brought demonstrations.

Secondly, the interconnection between the criminal moneyed class and the state was completely absent under Burnham. After 2001, fascistization crept into the exercise of power because of this interfacing.

Thirdly, the Burnham government would never have tolerated the Herculean receptacles of corruption that we saw under Jagdeo and Ramotar. It has to be one of the most inept manifestations of incompetence of a modern government that these oceans of corruption under Jagdeo and Ramotar have not resulted in widespread prosecutions.

In the absence of court appearances, PPP leaders are saying each day to the people of Guyana, there can be no court trials because there wasn’t any corruption in the first place. PPP leaders really have to be morons unfit for government if they think the relevant departments in the governments of Canada, UK and USA do not know of corruption then.

The Americans have a dossier on former a Commissioner of Police. He was protected by the PPP cabals in power. Maybe the Canadians know something about Irfaan that the PPP leadership knows about Irfaan too but thinks others don’t.

We are in election mode. Elections bring out one of the worst traits in politicians – barefaced immorality. From the time the PPP became the opposition party its leaders have championed democracy, transparency in government, concerns for the lower-income classes, lesser sentence for small possession of marijuana. This is just an infinitesimal sample.The quality of governance deteriorated after Jagdeo won the 2001 elections. He served from 1999 until 2011. From thereon, Donald Ramotar occupied the presidency until 2015. As someone who lived under the autocracy and totalitarian features of the Forbes Burnham regime, I believe the Jagdeo/Ramotar tenure was more dangerous.Space would not allow for an expansion of this theory but a quota of essential points should suffice. Critics and activists against Burnham had societal support when victimization came. A simple dismissal under Burnham brought demonstrations.Secondly, the interconnection between the criminal moneyed class and the state was completely absent under Burnham. After 2001, fascistization crept into the exercise of power because of this interfacing.Thirdly, the Burnham government would never have tolerated the Herculean receptacles of corruption that we saw under Jagdeo and Ramotar. It has to be one of the most inept manifestations of incompetence of a modern government that these oceans of corruption under Jagdeo and Ramotar have not resulted in widespread prosecutions.In the absence of court appearances, PPP leaders are saying each day to the people of Guyana, there can be no court trials because there wasn’t any corruption in the first place. PPP leaders really have to be morons unfit for government if they think the relevant departments in the governments of Canada, UK and USA do not know of corruption then.The Americans have a dossier on former a Commissioner of Police. He was protected by the PPP cabals in power. Maybe the Canadians know something about Irfaan that the PPP leadership knows about Irfaan too but thinks others don’t.

If media operative have evidence of corruption why the PPP thinks these highly powerful government do not? Elections seem to be hovering around. The APNU+AFC have birthed a campaign committee. The people of Guyana will be deluged with campaign promises. This is where I see people as fools.

You have to seriously mentally challenged when the men and women that ran this country for fifteen years could come to your districts, villages and towns and tell you what they will do for you when they had fifteen years of hegemonic power and failed to develop Guyana

The PPP put out photographs last week of the deplorable state of Wakenaam’s main road. Since 1957 in competitive elections – both central and local government – the PPP has won Wakenaam. Now you have to be a Wakenamese idiot not to see a connection between the deteriorating road and the PPP’s failure.

Let’s us say that prior to 2015, the road was fixed. Then if it was properly rehabilitated how can it deteriorate so badly in three and a half years of APNU+AFC’s rule? The answer is that it was deteriorating long before 2015. And how do I know that? My wife has her roots in Wakenaam so I go there at least once a year.

So back to Wakenaam; the PPP will go when the campaign begins. Will the island give its votes to APNU+AFC or the Justice and Liberal Party or ANUG or the Federal Party? I doubt it. The island will root once more as it has done since 1957 for the PPP. The more I see how people are easily fooled by politicians and how the fools want to be lied to the more obsessed I become with my pets.

Are they going to be at least a reference; mind you a reference not a fill blown apology, to something that goes like this; “We made mistakes in how we used power; we are sorry for some of those errors.” Why is it that not one PPP leader can tell a crowd or a gathering that?

By any stretch of the imagination, three years is not a long time. Three years look like yesterday. The PPP was in power yesterday.

Isn’t there one PPP leader that is going to tell this nation, that they are sorry that in the fifteen years of rule there should have been an amendment to the anti-narcotic legislation to make sentences lighter for small possession of ganja?

Isn’t there one PPP leader that is going to say that yes, we agree the 1823 monument should have been erected where the slaves were executed – Parade Ground? By the way Roger Khan is due for release in March.