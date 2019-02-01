kaieteur kaieteur News

With elections imminent in a few months, there is reportedly a play on leadership positions within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

The party is the largest faction of the governing coalition, but it is now facing early elections, just three and half years into what is supposed to be a five-year tenure.

The coalition is facing fire for failing to live up to elections promises. It is likely to face a tough fight from the People’s Progressive Party, which lost power in 2015 after a 23-year stay in government.

A no-confidence vote by one of the coalition’s own parliamentarians last December has brought early elections.

While that no-confidence vote has been challenged in court, and with rulings yesterday likely to be appealed, there are indications of growing unhappiness within the PNCR’s camp.

According to party sources, who insist on a number of changes ahead of any elections, the recent no-confidence vote is the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“I must admit that we had received reports that someone from the government side would be voting yes in the National Assembly. We came up with a strategy and that strategy was not carried out. We believe that it is time for us to look deep within and make some changes,” a party executive disclosed this week.

A large portion of the blame is on the party’s General Secretary, Amna Ally.

She is currently the Minister of Social Protection.

At least four Members of Parliament (MPs) were reportedly in the crosshairs of Coalition Government for possibly voting yes. Charrandass Persaud, who was the individual that made that decisive vote on December 21, was one of them.

On the day of the vote, the options reportedly discussed for the Coalition side was to either stay away from the sitting or be locked away in one of the rooms of the Parliament Buildings.

Neither was done and the rest is history.

Ally, currently the Government’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly, is shouldering a significant portion of the blame for the situation.

In addition to the General Secretary post, she is said to have been the Campaign Manager for November’s Local Government Elections, with some control as the party’s Treasurer.

There were complaints at the regional levels about the running of campaigns and the absence of resources for ground staff and candidates.

According to party sources, many opined that MP Persaud should have been recalled before or after the vote. It never happened.

Several decisions she (Ally) took unilaterally are also being questioned.

“We, at the Coalition level, have been unhappy with some things. Like for example, how our youth leaders are being sidelined and even attempts to bring back a number of them like Sharma Solomon and Vanessa Kissoon from Linden are being scoffed at. These leadership issues, including the vacuum that currently exists will be addressed soon.”