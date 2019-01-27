Holder becomes the first No. 1 WI allrounder since Sobers

Two days after becoming only the third man batting at No. 8 or lower to score a Test double-hundred, West Indies captain Jason Holder has emulated Sir Garry Sobers in achieving the top spot among allrounders in the ICC Test rankings. Holder broke several records and the England attack, fashioning West Indies’ third-biggest victory in terms of runs, at the Kensington Oval, his home ground. All of this has helped him become the first West Indian to be ranked No. 1 among Test allrounders since Sobers held the top spot in March 1974 in the retrospective rankings.

Holder leapfrogged Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and India’s Ravindra Jadeja and now has 440 points – 25 more than the second-placed Shakib. Holder also made gains on the batting front, jumping from 58th to a career-best 33rd.