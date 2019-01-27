Election is inevitable, be it now or later. Of grave concern is whether the ordinary people, the working class will ever be able, through self-action or their representatives, to participate in the management and decision-making processes of the State on matters that affect their well-being.

To date the constitutional declaration of inclusionary democracy (Article 13) is only considered of value to vote and pay taxes, registering a far cry from the spirit and intent to make more meaningful the innate desire for self-determination and collective aspiration of being One People, living in One Nation, and pursuing One Destiny.

The campaign has begun. Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo has communicated the PPP’s interest, should it be elected to office, of broadening the political tent by bringing in members from the APNU, AFC and civil society. He further said his party is going to target the African community to bring members into its fold, at all levels.

These statements come less than four years of the PPP in Opposition. Prior to this, the party governed for 23 years, 12 of which Jagdeo was president, but its utterances of inclusion bordered on the superficial, cosmetic.

David Granger, as Leader of the Opposition, campaigned to change the political culture by advancing the argument that inclusionary democracy is essential to national unity. Less than four years in office, the Opposition has made charges that its constituency is being discriminated against by the Granger administration. The Granger-led Opposition made similar charges against the PPP government about its constituency.

We have to get past the politics of accusations and counter accusations to meaningful engagement, which requires putting structures in place that will work towards the elimination of charges of being discriminated against. Peace, development and national unity can never be achieved when only part of the society is involved, some get the hog of it all, others deemed the hewers of burden, marginalised, and discriminated against. Time’s up for citizens to continue to bear witness to election promises to change the political culture to an inclusionary one, only to be reneged on soon after the declaration of results and appointment to offices. Citizens and their organisations can no longer accept being courted and relied on to deliver the vote and thereafter not considered valued and equal participating members of society. It is undemocratic to expect persons to act like herd, and moreso deny the right to independent thought, expression and participation.

The nation’s highest decision-making forum, the National Assembly, has to return to its pre-eminence. Negotiation is a skill, which must be learnt, honed and practiced in this august body. Compromise must no longer be seen as a vulgar four-letter word. The general sense conveyed that political camaraderie exists only at social events and in the pursuit of the Members’ self-interest must be eschewed.No one side has all the answers, the other side none. Nor can it be said only one group knows what’s best for all, and the other knows not what’s best for itself. The Legislature is tasked with the duty and responsibility to make the laws and oversee the Executive. It’s the place where diverse interests exist, but they do not have to operate in collision, as ever so often happens. The House allows space for the common good to survive and prevail. Guyanese must strive to make it happen.We have to settle the issue of inclusionary democracy by way of legislation, policy, programmes and enforceable laws. If we don’t now, we could say goodbye to it forever. It’s a matter of national import and patriotism to move to safeguard our collective well-being before “first oil.” To do otherwise could result in the stampede to cash, in which will create new forms of crime, oligarchs, corruption.



Laws will be violated with impunity, and the rights of local labour/citizens trampled on. Business, institutions and citizens invested in playing by the rules won’t be able to survive in this climate. This is no exaggeration, for what are stated here represent experiences of oil-rich countries in Africa and the Middle East.

The wealth of a nation’s resources never works to the development of its people in the absence of strong laws, checks and balances, and inclusionary policies and programmes. We fail to secure these will result in us being forced to live and work under poor conditions, deeply marred by ethnic tension and mistrust, as leaders engage in acts to live on the hog. It is time we learn from others, proceed to err on the side of caution, and see wisdom in the advice that prevention is better than cure. Oil has not yet poured, but look what is happening to Guyanese/local labour, be they employee or self- employed.

Check Regent, Robb and Charlotte Streets, the historical retail areas, and you’d see the takeover by expatriates. They have succeeded in underselling local businesses, forcing them out of the trade, renting or buying the premises at irresistible prices. This practice is being replicated along the East Coast of Demerara and further afield. If no national attention is made to address the phenomenon in a structured manner, it will only be a matter of time before Guyanese are left holding an empty bag, begging for lodging and food in this land that belongs to us.

Let me make it very clear – I’m not against globalisation; I’m against practices and policies that see Guyanese being exploited, deprived. The resources of a nation and its laws are meant to be for the benefit and protection of all its people. A government has premier responsibility to create and ensure an environment where citizens do not have to live and feel inconsequential in their land. But this feeling persists, daily.Development can never be guaranteed without the people’s involvement, vigilance and militancy. Strong citizens-participation, independent civil society and media, irrespective of political sentiments, must stand up and speak out for the common good, the values of a nation. The responsibility is each one to safeguard the tenets of nationhood, the requirements of nation-building, and the pursuit of development. We must not blink or shirk.

There is much talk about a Local Content Policy on Oil and Gas. These resources are playing major factors in galvanising the desire to secure or win political office. A policy of this nature, designed with the well-being of Guyanese in mind, must have the input of stakeholders and become law. Measures must be put in place to safeguard indigenous labour, business or worker. We have to move now before the deluge hits our shores.

Be it known, there is no need to be elected to Government to honour or demand what the Constitution mandates of inclusionary democracy. There is no need to make a constitutional requirement a promise or await election to make the promise a reality. Do it now.

Procrastinating on this fundamental tenet of our system of governance is not only a violation, but most importantly, depriving the people of what is rightly theirs, i.e.- a seat at the table to determine how our resources could best be exploited with our interest as primary.