At today’s meeting at the Umana Yana, AFC leaders will repeat ad nauseam what Khemraj Ramjattan told the media last week. If you do not want to be shocked then don’t read it. I carried it in my Thursday column and here it is again.

He said that he would expect the same shape of power between the AFC and APNU as outlined in the Cummingsburg Accord for the next general election. He indicated he saw no reason for an alternative arrangement and he cited the continuing strength of the AFC.

The local lingo in bars and rum shops is when one says something that is incomprehensibly idiotic and something that is so absurd it should not be said, you are told that you are smoking konga pump. Was Ramjattan smoking konga pump when he uttered those laughable beliefs?

When the election results were officially declared in May 2015, the shape showed that the coalition won parliament by one vote. Yes one vote. There are ten parliamentarians that come from the ten Regions. The PPP lost Region Eight by one ballot, and state power by less than 5000 votes. From the time those facts were made known, uneasiness crept into the relation between the AFC and PNC. Why?

The 2015 election results showed the massive reversal of the numerical support of the AFC from the last election in 2011. In the 2011 contest, it pulled in 11 percent of the vote with roughly 30,000 votes. GECOM’s 2015 report of the votes from each district revealed that the AFC may not have received more than five percent of the national cake. The humiliating revelations were that Nagamootoo and Ramjattan lost in their own home villages.

One suspects it was for that reason that there was a splitting of authority in each AFC ministry, the creation of a ministry of the presidency and that the long list of jurisdictions for Minister Harmon and an abbreviation of the portfolios of the Prime Minister as spelt out in the June 2015 gazette.

If from 2015, the PNC did not make up its mind that the AFC insertion into state power in the next national poll had to be prodigiously cut, then it had completely and absolutely shaped its future attitude to the AFC after the horrific defeat of the AFC at the November 2018 local government elections (LGE).

Conscious that it is useless to contest in all 88 local government authorities (LGA), the AFC only competed in 38. A party with 40 percent of ministries, including the prime ministership, and twelve parliamentarians out of 65, had to be a major electoral player. But the LGE showed that the AFC was not.

In one of the most disgraceful showings for a major party in any country in the entire world, the AFC did not win one, I repeat one LGA.

So the AFC wants the prime minister slot for the next election in its coalition with APNU. There isn’t one, I repeat one, major PNC leader that is going to concede that. Mr. Granger, unless he refuses, will be the APNU’s candidate.

The whole world knows Mr. Granger is not in 100 percent health situation. If APNU wins, there is always the question as to whether declining health would allow him to endure five years of grueling leadership.

If Mr. Granger takes a back seat or resigns then a party with less than five percent of the support of the national electorate becomes the president. It is not only a monstrous caricature but a possibility than the PNC will not contemplate.

Someone in the AFC swallowed monkey apple seeds when they drank the juice (first drink I made after I got married and moved into my marital home was monkey apple juice, which my wife flatly refused to drink; when you see her, ask her) when he/she said the prime ministership must come from the AFC.

This is my prediction. I wrote on it before. I will repeat it in forthcoming columns as the election campaign begins. The AFC and APNU will retain their joint slate. There will be no renewal of the Cummingsburg Accord. There will be no binding agreement on power distribution between the AFC and APNU before the elections.

APNU will name a prime ministerial candidate and he/she will not come from the AFC. If the Coalition wins, the AFC will not get more than two senior ministers and possibly one minister of state.

The AFC will not be allocated more than five parliamentarians. It is only fair that what you get must be based your performance in the election.