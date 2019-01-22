guyana chronicle January 22, 2019

AS the fallout continues over the selection of Irfaan Ali as the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Presidential Candidate, one of the granddaughters of that party’s founder, the late Dr Cheddi Jagan, has railed against what she described as the power-hungry manipulation going on at Freedom House.

In a Facebook post Mrs Vrinda S Jagan said: “I’ll keep it 100% real, whether you like it or not, I am utterly shocked, disappointed and heartbroken by the choices of the current PPP. If Mr. Ali is the best y’all got, and y’all are going to be so blatantly obvious then good luck.”

The young Jagan said “I personally had no preference but I never even considered that the PPP would have “chosen Ali.”

She said for those that keep asking “me to go home and join in, I can only speak for myself; Cheddi and Janet Jagan had only five grandchildren, and in my opinion there is no place for me in a Jagdeo run PPP. I personally could not be involved in the blatant power-hungry manipulation.

I believe that the PPP should allow their supporters to choose who they want to represent them, why permit these people to continue controlling,” she said. She however noted that she has never given up on the PPP “in my heart and in my bones, I just want and yearn for better for their supporters, for the young people, and for Guyana. Every time I go home, I stop in at Freedom House. I see his face covering the walls and my heart sinks because our people deserve better.”

Meanwhile, Dr Frank Anthony, who was one of the challengers for the position but pulled out on the day of the election, said he did so because of lack of enough support. “The 19th of January was a significant day for the PPP. It was the day that our 2019 presidential candidate was decided. I wish to extend congratulations to comrade Irfaan Alli. As many of you know, I had signalled my interest in becoming a candidate.

I subsequently decided to withdraw my candidacy, and many have asked me why I made this crucial decision. While I knew that I had the support of some of my fellow central committee members, I felt I did not have a clear majority of votes to a win. I decided that it was appropriate to withdraw and gave my support to Anil Nandlall. I want to assure you that in the circumstances, it was the right decision to make.”

Dr Anthony thanked those who supported and motivated him over the years to continue to work in the best interest of the party and people of our country. He said the decision to exit the race was not an easy one, but as leaders, we are often called upon to make tough and selfless decisions. In this instance, I did it with the belief that it was in the best interest of the party and country. “I want to thank comrades for the opportunity to be considered, and I remain a humble servant of the people of Guyana.”