By David Hinds

The long tenure of the PPP in office brought home a salient fact that we knew before that party took power— the rules of our democracy do not throw up fair ethnic outcomes. The ethnic group with a larger population is the guaranteed “winner” and the ones with smaller populations are guaranteed “losers”. The PPP exploited this situation to its fullest to construct an ethnically imbalanced political economy that outlived its tenure in office. In the process, the very socio-cultural foundations of the society underwent a serious battering. By the time the PPP left the office, ours was a lawless society from top to bottom—the badness penetrated every facet of our lives. If ever there was a “wild west” in the Caribbean, it was the Guyana left by the PPP.

It took some rebellious Indian Guyanese to pool their electoral resources with African Guyanese to throw the PPP out, despite the rules being in that party’s favour. This is a fact that African Guyanese need to get into our heads—we did not do it on our own. Some courageous PNC and WPA leaders came up with a strategy to win in spite of the rules. APNU was more than a coalition of parties—it was a rescue act that was later joined by the AFC. The APNU+AFC government was more than a government—it was a rescue act aided by a razor-thin winning margin.

It meant, therefore, that the government had a responsibility to use its power to finish the rescue act. The first order of business was to try to change the rules to throw up a fairer ethnic outcome. This is where constitutional reform came in. The larger section of its constituency, African Guyanese, are more vulnerable to the current rules. Yet the government didn’t lift a finger to change the rules. That is the lesson that African Guyanese need to focus on, as they try to put their leaders back in power