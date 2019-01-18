In the history of politics in the CARICOM region, no government has ever mouthed off such foolishness that reduces them to asinine playthings in the eyes of the nation. Let us just examine some of these things, beginning with the latest imbecilities that emerged last Wednesday from the AFC’s press conference.

When asked to produce credible evidence as to financial rewards for Charrandass’ yes vote. Khemraj Ramjattan said that you just have to believe the politicians. This put Guyana in a special category of political idiots compared to the rest of the world. Which country has a population that believes what its politicians tell them? Why must humans believe, of all people, politicians?

Politicians are inveterate, congenital, barefaced, morbid liars. They lie to acquire and preserve power. One of the reasons for the mess the UK finds itself in is that pro-Brexit referendum campaigners lied to the British people. The goodies they told the British people that would flow from the UK leaving the EU do not exist and will not be a reality.

It is amazing, an AFC politician is telling Guyanese people to believe their politicians when the AFC has some sick liars in its midst. Here is graphic evidence of politicians lying shamelessly. The amendment to the drug act was on the order paper of the House since 2016, but the AFC is not telling the truth to the Guyanese people. And that truth is that a very powerful figure in the APNU leadership doesn’t want the Bill. He said that since 2016. To date, only Michael Carrington of the AFC has publicly informed the nation on that conspiracy.

So if you must believe your politicians, then should the nation have believed President Jagdeo when he publicly said that PPP parliamentarian, Khemraj Ramjattan, was supplying information on the Jagdeo government to the US embassy?

Prior to 2015, did Ramjattan believe his president and his cabinet members on their denials of financial improprieties? Opposition Leader Jagdeo said when he was president, he wasn’t aware of NIS investment in the Berbice Bridge. At the time, as leader of the AFC, did Ramjattan believe that?

Ramjattan also told the media in relation to the same question of Persaud’s financial reward that people must believe the Police Commissioner. I feel sorry for Ramjattan if in the past when Jagdeo was president, he, Ramjattan, believed Jagdeo, when Jagdeo said that nothing was known against Henry Greene and therefore he was confirming him as police commissioner. I feel sorry for Ramjattan if when he was the leader of the AFC, he believed all the lies Commissioner Greene told this nation, including Ramjattan, that he did not rape a woman, for which the DPP recommended charges.

People are laughing at this government throughout the world. Here is shocking proof that the Government of Guyana is the laughing stock on Planet Earth.

First, the Attorney-General said he knew all along that for a no-confidence motion to be passed it needed 34 votes, but he chose not to disclose it. Then Ramjattan said at the Wednesday press conference that if the court rules that Persaud was a foreign citizen and couldn’t vote, then legally, the no confidence motion is stuck at 32 versus 32.

How idiotic can humans get. If Persaud’s foreign status prevented him from voting, then it cannot be 32 versus 32, because Harmon, Roopnaraine and Greenidge could not have voted either.

Here is what Ramjattan told the media; we are asking the court to declare Persaud’s vote null and void because he is a foreign citizen, and we are asking the court to pronounce on Persaud only. If the court says Persaud could not have voted, then it does not apply to Harmon, Greenidge and Roopnaraine. A citizen will have to go to court against each of those three foreign nationals in Guyana’s Parliament.

That is not only ignorance, idiocy and infantilism, but psychosis. It insults commonsense. It is contemptuous of the essence of law itself. If the court decides that Jack’s use of a maroon car is illegal on Regent Street because the law says no maroon cars are allowed on Regent Street, then once the court rules, you and I cannot drive a maroon car on Regent Street. It cannot be applied to Jack only.

You listen to the AFC press conference and the many subtle dimensions of thinking that came out into the open, and if you have fears about the next election being rigged, your fears are confirmed. I do not think the APNU+AFC will accept defeat in the next general elections. This country is in for dreadful, horrible, mind-boggling times. Guyana’s tragedy lives on.