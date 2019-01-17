Well, well! The French said it so long ago; “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” Have you been reading the Chronicle and looking at NCN? Did you see what happened to the launching of the Amerindian Party? Did you see how Charrandass Persaus is being pursued?

One day, Lincoln Lewis and I were speaking about our frustration with this government that is taking Guyana down a long road that leads to nowhere. I twice wrote about what Lincoln said and how I replied. Here is the third time. Lincoln said that at least the government isn’t arresting critics, locking up people, dismissing employees etc.

I said to Lincoln, “But they are only in power two years now.” I directed Lincoln to Jagdeo’s early years. There were no arrests, no killings, no dismissals. By the time Jagdeo’s 12-year tenure was up, there were arrests (including yours truly), they were dismissals (including yours truly) and they were assassinations.

Lincoln Lewis became a victim of the APNU+AFC regime. He knows the big wigs that ordered his removal from the Chronicle. If you think those are my words, let me qualify them by saying he told me he knows who made the decision.



Surprisingly, David Hinds mentioned that he was twice victimized by a government of which his party, the WPA, is a part of. Here are his words; “… along with Lincoln Lewis’ column, it was removed by the powers that be from that newspaper, which they have treated as their personal property. It was the second time since they took power that the government removed me from a government agency for my independence.”

I read David’s column and he never mentioned the first occasion when he was removed from a placement he occupied. I think he owes his readers an obligation to expand. I was never in any doubt about the power intentions of the APNU+AFC leaders. The attitude to the no-confidence vote (NCM) has not surprised me. I want to put pellucid emphasis on my opinion on the NCM. This columnist believes the NCM was legally valid and constitutionally proper.

My opinion is that the government should formally resign and remain in office until the results of the next election. I will only shift from that position if the sordid is introduced, meaning if there is proof that Charrandass was the beneficiary of financial inducement. This columnist wants to express another opinion – I am of the viewpoint that the APNU+AFC leaders (with the exception of David Granger – will be inclined to tamper with the outcome of the next general elections.

My vote will be offered to David Granger if he cleans up the current mess at UG before the next poll. I stated that in my last Sunday column. I will see him as a president that responds to genuine concerns by citizens who want to see competent and clean functioning of vital state institutions. Should he ignore what is taking place at UG, I am voting for the Amerindian party although the leader says it is not purely an Amerindian outfit or I am voting for the new party based in Berbice (FED-UP)

Here is another opinion of mine. There is a creeping fascistization in the exercise of power, not to mention the presence of philistinism since 2016. Look what happened to Shuman’s party. It was to have its official launching at the Umana Yana then close to the date, it was cancelled. I do not believe the government’s explanation; not even for a fraction of a second.

The Chronicle has an obsession with Shuman. The Chronicle’s descent into gutter display is on par with when the PPP was in power. How Shuman hasn’t sued them as yet is a mystery. On the front page of the chronicle after the NCM on December 21, the Chronicle carried a large photo of Charrandass Persaud with the words “Judas.”

When I saw that, I think of how barefaced this current leadership is. They ran all over Guyana in 2012 telling Guyanese that the PPP uses the state media as their toy. They have done just that. There hasn’t been one interview on the NCM on state television with a leading opposition figure or an independent commentator.

I do not have doubts about the APNU+ AFC intentions should they stay in power. I have predictions. They are no cut above the PPP. In fact, there are a few former PPP ministers that were far more competent and accommodating. We never knew this bunch we voted for on May 2015. They got into power and all the masks fell off their faces.