The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) will be heading to the polls with the coalition but on several conditions. This is according to WPA Executive Member, Dr. David Hinds.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, Dr. Hinds was asked about the outcome of the meeting that was supposed to be held by the WPA on whether it would be going to the General and Regional Elections with its coalition partners.

Dr. Hinds said that a meeting was held with the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNC/R) and they were briefed on what was done regarding the Government’s response to the No-Confidence Motion. He said that a more substantive meeting is expected to be held with President, David Granger.

“In relation to the WPA and the coalition, we would be part of the coalition but with some conditions. We are in the process of discussing those conditions and once confirmed, we will discuss it with them.

“We will go with them in principle. But we don’t want some of the errors being made in 2015 and post 2015 being made again. Our concern is strengthening the coalition and learning from our mistakes.”

Going forward, Dr. Hinds said that he believes the coalition needs to apologize to its support base and the country at large for not living up to the promises enshrined in its manifesto of 2015. He added that there needs to be broadened leadership within the coalition.

“I would argue that one such person to take more of a leadership role in the Party is Foreign Affairs Minister and Vice President, Carl Greenidge..,” expressed the WPA Member.