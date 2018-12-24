guyana times December 24, 2018

Even as Mattis is being hailed as a 'national treasure,' conversations with multiple US defense officials reflect a frustration with the outgoing defense secretary Gen. James Mattis' resignation triggered an outpouring of anxiety and anger and a steady stream of kudos for the 68-year-old, but as the shock of his departure begins to ebb, another narrative about the "warrior monk" is emerging.

Trump's acting secretary of defense has no foreign policy or military experience With Defense Secretary James Mattis on his way out two months earlier than planned, Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will take the reins of the government's largest and most complex agency with no military and foreign policy experience.

Carl Bernstein on Mattis' resignation "What the Mattis letter has done, in a monumental way, is to push Republicans into making some real judgments," Carl Bernstein says. He says some of them have privately concluded that President Trump is "unfit." He says journalists need to be questioning GOP lawmakers about this subject.