A parliamentarian from the AFC has voted for the no-confidence motion. It meant that the motion has passed. It had to come from the AFC. I told the sister/brother team of Juretha and Alan Fernandes last Friday that the AFC has betrayed Guyana. It was pregnant with possibilities of changing the racial horizon of Guyana, but the AFC fell victim to power intoxication.

I don’t want the PPP back in power. I doubt it can win a majority. But the AFC had it coming. People that loved this party, believed in this party, turned away from it and didn’t care if it had lost power. Well it has.

I want to take the rest of space in this column to express my true feeling about power after 2015. And I want readers to know I am being deeply sincere about my feelings here.

I was terrible hurt by the PPP. I saw the oppression the PPP perpetrated in this country. But I was deeply sickened by the rule of APNU+AFC. People are going to ask me if I was for or against the no-confidence motion. My answer is a bizarre one, and I hope you understand my emotions. I say bizarre because though I don’t want the PPP back, I had no interest in the outcome of the no-confidence motion.

I believe the PPP is a terrible set of people. I believe at the same time the PNC has shown it has an unchanging character. I believe at the same time, the AFC is not good for Guyana. I would be lying, and lying in the most depraved way, if I didn’t say there are personal issues involved in my attitude to the AFC and PNC.

I suffered tremendously at the hands of the PPP. My wife’s tenure as a fourteen-year employee at GO-Invest was made unpleasant. Yet not one person from AFC, the party I helped to put in power, even had one word to say to my wife, as to if she wanted to resume her occupation as an investment officer at GO-Invest. Maybe she would have said no, but still, because of what happened to me and her, the AFC should have asked her.

Khemraj Ramjattan led the picket line at UG when my contract was terminated. The Ombudsman ruled the contract was illegally terminated. Not one of these monsters in APNU or the AFC ever attempted to ask me if I would like to resume teaching at UG. From May 2015, no one in the AFC – that I helped to bring to power – ever telephoned me or sent me an email or contacted me with just a simple line that goes like this; “hello Freddie, how you doing, let us talk.”

I think I have said enough of how I feel about the AFC. I didn’t campaign in 2006, 2011 and 2015 for the PNC. I did for the AFC. The AFC is now dead. No eulogy should be offered, because it does not deserve a eulogy.

So where do we go from here?

This is my take. I think there are two parties that will be formed before the next election. There is the Amerindian party coming, and a group of well-known citizens without any baggage is forming another political outfit that will contest the 2019 elections. I believe that neither the PPP nor PNC will win a majority. One thing is certain – the AFC is dead.

What will happen then is that there will be two other parties that will hold the balance of power. That is good for Guyana. There has to be a force or forces to tame the hegemony of the PPP and the PNC. The PPP and the PNC should not control state power by themselves. We saw what Jagdeo and Ramotar did. We saw the abominable arrogance of the PNC. We saw the nasty betrayal of Guyana’s future by the AFC.

If the PNC or the PPP wins the plurality, then they will have to rely on other parliamentary parties to pass the budget and Bills. These opposition groups should exact a huge price from either the PNC or PPP, and that price should be clothed in the deep principles of governance. These include transparency, accountability, human rights, economic elevation of the poor, constitutional reform, patriotism.

We will have another election next year. The atmosphere is pregnant with all kinds of possibilities. But one thing is certain – the domination, omnipotence and pomposity of the two Leviathans are at an end. I do not think either one could get 51 percent. The no-confidence vote has opened the door to a new horizon.