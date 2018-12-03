People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Chairman, Volda Lawrence on Monday apologised for remarks in which she advocated and preferred her party supporters to get jobs and contracts.

“The rhetoric attributed to me over the last few days, is not reflective of who I am as a person or leader. I have learned that as a leader I must be cognizant of what I say and do, and must not allow emotions or political fervour to get in the way. So to all those whom I have offended in one way or another, I humbly apologize,” she said on her Facebook Page.

Lawrence’s first hint of remorse came at the weekend in her address to the PNCR’s General Council in which she advocated “equality for all”, as she sought to backpedal from the remarks she had made to the Region Four District Conference on Sunday November 25.

Lawrence on Monday said over the last 30 years she has served all Guyanese without any form of discrimination. “Over the last 30 plus years, I have given service to my people and country. I have fought for my fellow countrymen and women known and unknown, irrespective of their class, creed or political affiliation. I have fought for freedom, equal rights and justice,” she said.

“There are many persons out there who feel hurt and aggrieved by those statements and so I wish to apologise to those people and to let them know that I remain the fighter for justice and peace and for my people wherever they are I will remain that humble person, Volda Lawrence, and I am not too big to apologise,” she said.

The PNCR Chairman’s apology came one day after Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader, Raphael Trotman excused her remarks to her party faithful.

The opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) last week sought to score political capital from Lawrence’s remarks, prompting her to issue a statement last week stating that she had stuck by her comments to the Region Four District Conference, a closed-door session away from the glare of the public media.

Political Scientists, David Hinds and Freddie Kissoon have predicted that her remarks could contribute to the governing coalition’s defeat at the next general elections constitutionally due the latest by August, 2020.

Lawrence was elected to the Chairmanship of the PNCR in August 2018 after a keenly contested battle with Joseph Harmon and to a lesser extent two-time chairman, Basil Williams.