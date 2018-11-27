I wrote that weeks after the 2018 LGE election results, as with the US midterm elections, commentators will still be assessing the outcome and its implications and consequences. It goes on. In last Sunday’s Kaieteur News, three columnists pontificated on the 2018 LGE results; last Sunday Stabroek put a devastating lash on the AFC’s performance.

The adumbrations I was waiting on were the Kaieteur News’ AFC column and Nagamootoo’s Sunday Chronicle item. Both avoided any mention of the AFC’s showing. Not even half a word is assigned in both places on how bad the AFC did. In fact, Stabroek News was rough. It observed that the AFC got “lef lef” after the votes were counted.

Moral decency and political obligation should dictate to both the AFC and Nagamootoo that after the election they should offer a few words on what went wrong if anything at all went wrong. But to avoid so conspicuously any mention of why such a large margin of defeat occurred, further tarnishes the images of the AFC and Nagamootoo.

It was Moses who boasted that he will let loose his mosasarus on the PPP in Whim. The AFC at a press conference echoed the same sentiments. In his Chronicle piece the Sunday before the election, Nagamootoo complained about intimidation by the PPP in Whim. He promised to do what the Russian Cossacks love to do in battle – take out their nagaika and whip their enemies.

Nagamootoo wrote the following words before the battle in Whim began; “Today.

I will join a March from Bloomfield and, afterwards, I will take part in a mini-rally in the Whim Middle Walk Street. I will walk the familiar, once muddy dam of my childhood years, from Tara Shop to Anguya’s Turn, and even beyond Bamsingh’s Corner! And, again, I will remember Pa’s words: “Thoroughbreds don’t cry…”

The people of Whim chased out Moses’s mosasuras from the village. The people of Whim used Nagamootoo’s nagaika against him and his own party. The Stabroek News in an editorial of October 28 quite rightly pointed out Nagamootoo has reached the culmination of his career and thus will never be president.

Guyana is seeing the final stint in power of Nagamootoo. So whether sadly or fortunately, Whim will never again see Moses’s Mosasarus roaming the village looking to confront other creatures and will no longer see Nagamooto’s nagaika swinging in battle, lashing down his enemies.

I am assuming that he will end his career in 2020 steadfastly clinging to his regime of silence on two subjects. One is what role did he play as the minister with portfolio for the Chronicle in terminating the columns of David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis.

It really does lacerate the credibility of Nagamootoo (assuming he still has some left) for these two men to accuse him of betraying his legacy by removing them. Nagamootoo shamelessly has not responded with even a terse one-line rejoinder.

Nagamootoo’s contrast with Minister Winston Jordan shows the accelerating deterioration of Nagamootoo as a politician. Jordan felt that the same Lincoln Lewis accused him wrongly and he fired back with a voluminous reply. Jordan responded because he felt an obligation to answer Lewis.

Lewis is no Johnny Come Lately. He is a long standing pro-democracy activist (maybe touching 50 years of activism) and Jordan felt Lewis’s words have weight and he must counter them.

It is for this reason Nagamootoo must do what Jordan did. Twice in his Kaieteur News columns and twice in speaking to me, Lewis noted that Nagamootoo as the minister with the portfolio for the Chronicle had to make the decision to remove him and Hinds.

Nagamootoo is so contemptuous of Lewis that he sees no need to respond to this stalwart. Surely, this is pure political perversity.

The second one is the LGE devastation in Whim. We will never know what he thinks of such a humongous defeat. But Nagamootoo is no fool. Knowing he will lose in Whim, he took a swipe at me by referring to me as a bogus scholar (is Nagamootoo a bogus lawyer and bogus politician? I hope not; he was trained at the university level, so was I) when he wrote these words; “The phony scholars would not understand this malignant nature of the Guyanese political reality, and the bleak blemish that ethnic cleavages have cast on our politics.

“They should examine how inverse racism works, and how it could be used to infect even inner ethnic cohesion. This is what is unfolding in the tiny fishing village, Whim.” So according to Nagamootoo, Guyanese racism cannot be defeated. It can but with visionary men and women who must use their electorally derived power to do so.