Any person even without a high school education that drives often in Georgetown has to know that the totality of road networks in the capital has become a jungle of countless vehicles of all shapes. You can travel on any street, no matter how obscure it is, and the congestion is there to be seen, and graphically so. In the heart of the capital, I mean downtown Georgetown, it is a virtual monstrosity.

There is no way in Georgetown you can get to the hospital in an emergency situation and make it on time. The traffic is impossible to negotiate. My mother-in-law collapsed at home and our drive to the hospital was delayed by almost half an hour in the traffic. She died in the car. In the compound where I live, a young lady slit her wrist. She bled profusely in my car on the way to the hospital because the traffic was chaotic. This is the nature of the traffic in Georgetown.

Try to avoid the inner city on Fridays. It is unadulterated insanity. On Friday morning, I dropped off my wife to the dentist and for some esoteric reason drove south on Camp Street from Lamaha St. I had to go to the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) where according to my wife, it sells the best casareep. So I figured it was best to go south on Camp St. and turn east into Robb St. to get to the GMC at Alexander and Robb Streets.

At Camp and Middle Streets, there is always confusion because of the people going to the GRA. But Friday morning something macabre was happening. The line on Camp St. was not moving at all. It was really nightmarish. My dog had become agitated because, I believe, she wanted to pee. As we crossed over Middle St. heading to Quamina St., the nightmare got more frightening.

This was déjà vu all over. I was caught with my dog in the same sea of evil on Thursday, May 11, last year, when the Ministry of Public Infrastructure closed east- and westbound traffic on the Atlantic highway from Industry to Turkeyen, to facilitate the construction of the arch at Cummings Lodge, which was a private company’s project not a state-financed job.

It was incredible asininity, because the only other road was closed too. That was the Railway Embankment, and it was because of bridge repairs at Liliendaal. See my column of Saturday, May 13, 2017, captioned, “This government has gone out of control.”

Do you know why there was a repetition of the Atlantic highway of Thursday, May 11, 2017 on Friday, November 23, 2018, on Camp Street? The same Ministry of Public Infrastructure at peak hour in downtown Georgetown, blocked off the junction of Church and Camp Streets for road sign painting. If any citizen can find a more graphic manifestation of the asinine abuse of power, then please show me. The sheepish people we have in this country just bore up. They waited hours in the traffic and silently endured.

As I reached Church Street, my protest was loudly vociferous. I am not afraid of any government in this wasteland of a country. I will not be deterred in speaking out against the clownish government that administers my country. The workmen were abusive. One of them shouted; “tell de minister.” Another yelled out; “we paint anytime just as how you write anytime.” One obnoxious fellow told me, “Freddie you like talk, dat is why Kwame McCoy nearly kill yuh.”

I rang the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and spoke to the person responsible for that kind of road work. His name is Kester Hinds. He said, “What? They are there, and not up the East Coast? They are supposed to paint that junction Saturday, not today. I sent them up the East Coast!” I was polite to Mr. Hinds in not telling him I did not believe his explanation. I didn’t believe a word he said. It is my right to do so. I told him about the abuse and the reference to the attack and the name of Kwame McCoy. He took my cell phone number and said he will get back to me. He never did.

I did another column in 2016 about the asinine persons in authority at that ministry. See my column of Wednesday, September 7, titled, “Guyana: Beyond the incredibility of absurdity.” The same ministry waited until the first day of school reopening to do road sign painting at the busy junction of South Road and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive outside the Office of the President. The ensuing confusion was extremely painful. Minister David Patterson has made his predecessor, Robeson Benn, look like Santa Claus.