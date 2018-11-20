Since the results of the 2018 LGE, different folks from the AFC have given different interpretations on the AFC’s showing many of which are sad, downright deceiving, downright silly and immensely naïve.

When collected and shaped into a package it is a presentation that shows what a backward nationality we are and there are no signs that we will ever go in the direction of Singapore.

First, Mavis Nagamootoo. She gave an interview to the Stabroek News in which she attributed her and her brother’s (Prime Minister Nagamootoo) devastation in Whim to forms of PPP thuggery. This is a sad denial by Ms. Nagamootoo. Her brother won Whim in the general election of 2011, lost it in the 2015 national poll and lost it again in the 2016 LGE.

Surely the Nagamootoo family had time to reflect on what went wrong. The decisive factor in 2015 was AFC’s coalition with what Whim would see as the PNC. But why weren’t attempts made to undermine that thought and perception after 2015?

Nagamootoo became the Prime Minister, his party had 40 percent of power distribution, the PPP became the opposition. Did the PM and his party direct their efforts to converting Whim? They did not but Nagamootoo and his sister found solace for their loss in 2018 by claiming thuggery.

Secondly, there are levels of absurdities in the AFC’s explanation for its LGE 2018 status that even Trump would not mouth off. The AFC claims it did well after all. How can you be a growing party since 2006, finally ended up forming almost half the government with the second in charge of the state, the PM, coming from your party and you fail to win one, just one local government authority area (LLA) out of 88 and not see yourself as a failure?

Thirdly, the AFC asserts that it retained its traditional quota of ten percent in the 2018 LGE. That is vulgarly untrue and a colossal lie. The AFC did not run on its own in 2018 so a scientific count of its 2015 votes is lost to history. But we have the sociological count. I did that in 2016 based on GECOM’s report.

My conclusion was derived from the constituencies I assumed welcomed the AFC. My conclusion was seven percent. This was confirmed for me by a top figure in the PNC. In fact, important PNC leaders were annoyed at the AFC for failing to bring in the ten percent in 2015 that they were expected to.

Fourthly, as a supplement to number 3, why keep extolling your ten percent status when it first came in 2006, twelve years ago? Shouldn’t the world expect you to keep expanding? And why remind Guyanese that you are not moving from ten percent by your constant assertion that you won ten percent of the LGE votes in 2018?

You are forcing people to paint you as a ten percent party that can never win an election. You will make them ask themselves – why should I vote for a small party that is not growing?

Fifthly, and this is crass, unforgivable dishonestly. In shouting from rooftops that it retained its ten percent anatomy, the AFC did a nasty thing in its AFC column in the Kaieteur News last Sunday. By some stink acrobatics, it announced that that 2018 LGE results prove that the PPP’s share of votes is constantly falling since 2006. But guess what it viciously did? It provided statistics from the 2006, 2011 general elections and matched it with the PPP’s tallies in the recent 2018 LGE.

The conclusion? The PPP’s share of votes is declining. But here is where the dishonesty lies.

What the AFC writer (I know who penned that column; he is an incompetent man) did was to look at the PPP votes in 2006 and 2011 and declared that with the 2018 LGE, it showed declining percentage. The gentleman conveniently left out the PPP’s percentage in 2015. This is methodological deception.

You cannot compare the statistics of general elections, leaving out the 2015 results and compare 2006 and 2011 with the LGE in 2018. It cannot offer a reliable guide as to the PPP’s strength. How can this gentleman be so dishonest? And why is the AFC relying on him to be their analyst?

Finally, it is downright shameful for the AFC to exclaim the PPP votes are getting smaller when the AFC power has been eroded since 2006 in comparison to the PPP and PNC. The hard statistics reveal quite graphically that the PPP increased its power/popularity/strength in many LLAs since 2016. The AFC increased its strength only in Timbuktu.