The seats made available—at what was supposed to be a joint press conference hosted by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC)—were mostly occupied by party members and supporters. This reality forced several reporters to stand throughout the forum that lasted well over an hour.

Unfortunately, that was not the worst feature of yesterday’s event held at Congress Place, Sophia.

The event began in the usual format that a press conference would take but quickly descended into chaos, leaving journalists to ponder if they were in the right place.

Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Volda Lawrence convened the forum and introduced Vice-President and Prime Minister acting, Carl Greenidge, to read a statement on behalf of APNU. She indicated that immediately after Greenidge, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, performing the duties of President in the absence of Head of State David Granger, would speak on AFC’s behalf.

As soon as Lawrence’s introduction was finished, there was applause. However, that applause paled in comparison to that which was given by the upbeat supporters when Greenidge said, “the APNU and AFC coalition is united and strong. “ That sort of applause, that is not consistent with the norms of a press conference, punctuated the rest of the forum. But again, that was not the worst feature of the event.

The majority of persons present were clad in their green t-shirts labeled APNU. The persons hurled highly inappropriate remarks at reporters who attempted to question officials at the head table.

“Go home!”, “That is a silly question,” “man is where they think they deh;” “leh me deal with dem for you comrade” and “y’all asking a set of bulls***t;” were just some of the remarks hurled at reporters. Nasty comments were also made about People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) politicians—particularly former President Bharrat Jagdeo.

What was most unfortunate is that not one of the several leaders present yesterday saw it fit to ask the supporters to have some form of decorum. In fact, some of the leaders endorsed some of the remarks made.

Those at the head table were: Lawrence, Greenidge, Nagamootoo, Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister David Patterson, Minister Joseph Harmon and Minister Amna Ally.

Also present, but not at the head table, were Attorney General, Basil Williams, Ministers Winston Felix, Jaipaul Sharma, Ronald Bulkan and Annette Ferguson, incumbent City Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green and other senior PNC members.

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has since sent out a press statement that highlighted and condemned the occurrence.

GPA noted the “continued intimidation of media workers who attend press conferences held by A Partnership for National Unity at Congress Place in Sophia. Media workers have complained about the continued heckling and intimidation by supporters of the Party who are seated in the press conference held by the Party.

We can only assume that this behaviour is a feature endorsed by the Party and its leaders since it happened during today’s event with PNC Chairperson Volda Lawrence and senior APNU members and the Party’s last press conference held by PNC Leader, President David Granger.”

The GPA even threatened to boycott coalition press conferences if the unacceptable pattern continues. The body said that it would like to “remind all political parties that media workers have the right to conduct their duties without fear of intimidation and we would not hesitate to call on our workers and media houses to boycott press events if this unacceptable behaviour continues.”