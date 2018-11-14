guyana times November 14, 2018

Even compared to White House chaos, Melania Trump's move against a top official was a bombshell In this White House, no one knows when the ax will fall or who will be swinging it.

Don Lemon: This is an indicator of chaos in White House CNN's Don Lemon says the firing of deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel could be an indicator of chaos in the Trump administration.

Who is Mira Ricardel and why did Melania Trump want her fired? Mira Ricardel barely lasted seven months as deputy national security adviser before First Lady Melania Trump issued an unprecedented call for her dismissal and President Donald Trump moved to fire her.