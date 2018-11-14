I walk my dog twice daily. In the evenings I would take her next door to the AFC head office. The occupants of the house are my close friends. There is a snackette outside the house where every night, friends meet to hang out. My dog is an attraction to the limers.

The AFC people flooded the snackette during the 2015 general elections, the 2016 LGE and the 2018 LGE. Last week, as Khemraj Ramjattan passed my dog to walk into the AFC building, I said hello to him. He asked my dog’s name and how I was doing. I told him I am exactly the same person he knew 30 years ago.

He responded; “I know, I know but you think I have changed though.”

I replied; “Yes, you have, that is what power does to people.”

When AFC personnel come to the snackette, they talk among themselves about the elections. It was the same with the just concluded LGE. Last week, some committed AFC personnel of high standing, while munching on their snacks said the most boastful things about the AFC electoral power that I was so disgusted that I restrained my anger after what I did right at that very spot two weeks ago.



At that time, Minister David Patterson and AGC’s General-Secretary, Marlon Williams and LGE candidate Arnold Suhkraj (who did not win his Kitty constituency) were munching on their snacks, when one of the youth cadres began heaping derogations on Ivan Bentham from the AFC who switched to the PNC during the just concluded LGE. I was livid. I knew Bentham as one of the hardest working youth members of the AFC in all the elections the AFC participated.

I defended Bentham’s decision vigorously (and you know how my decibels can go up) so that Patterson and Williams could have heard. The essential point of mine was that when the AFC got into power, it showed class contempt for people like Bentham and so many others from his class types. They did the same thing to Dr. Ramaya who helped them to win Berbice. Ramaya was not part of their urban/urbane elite social club.

When Ramaya asked for a job, I saw emails between Ramaya and the AFC leadership in which he was offered $90,000 a month and a car. He refused it. I saw emails where AFC leaders were discussing among themselves President Granger’s advice to the AFC to offer Ramaya something substantial.

If the AFC denies this, I will cite three persons who showed me the emails after I get their permission.

This very party that could not advance a nice job offer to Ramaya who was an electoral asset was happy to call a person with a doctorate to offer him/her the post of Minister of the Environment days after the 2015 election results. This so angered many in the second-tier leadership, that up to this day, those folks are not in mental connection with the AFC.

What were these people boasting about last week at the snackette? I heard with my own ears they were saying that the AFC looks likely to pick up seventy percent of the votes in the LGE. Some of us turned to each other and looked with total bewilderment. You mean – 7 percent not 70? The elections results are out and the AFC has been devastated. They didn’t make even seven percent. The losses were extensive and humiliating.

The AFC’s disastrous showing at the 2018 LGE will definitely be the talk in the rum-shops, clubs, restaurants, over the dinner table and in the countless places citizens lime and hangout throughout this week. It is most absorbing to hear how the “professors” at the street corners chat about politics in Guyana. Don’t underestimate their knowledge of their country’s politics.

The AFC crash will be talked about in Guyana even beyond this week. It is like what is going on in the US. Up to now the US media are still carrying news and analyses about the midterm elections results. There is absolutely nothing more I can say about the post 2015 ontology of the AFC that I have not written on before.

I haven’t check but I think prior to this column, I may have done about fifteen.

Humans just do not learn from the mistakes of the past. Humans are flawed creatures. They will never learn from history’s terrible errors. Human society is about history moving on with the highways and roadways littered with misery, sadness and tragedies that could have been avoided. I guess that is what life is made of.