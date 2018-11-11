Earlier this week, in my compound, my dog bolted from my grasp and ran straight into an oncoming car. I chased behind her and the vehicle came to a halt. The driver was the youngster likely to replace Patricia Chase-Green as mayor, if the PNC (not APNU – the other constituents in APNU – Guyana Action Party, National Democratic Alliance, WPA and Justice for All – did contribute to the official APNU slate) wins the LGE tomorrow. Akeem Peters is the first-past-the-post (constituency) candidate in my area – Turkeyen. He was so in the last LGE when APNU ran with the AFC.

I did not vote for the APNU+AFC candidate in the LGE in 2016 and would not vote for him tomorrow. I am voting, as I did in 2016, for a non-party candidate – the independent. I told Peters just that as he stopped his car to save my dog. Maybe I owe him my vote because he saved my dog, but as the saying goes, “a miss is as good as a mile.” I would have caught my dog in time, so I don’t owe Peters anything.

Our conversation was interesting. I angrily criticized the present City Council and he asked me if it was as bad as the previous one (that is, when the PPP was in power). The words flew out of my mouth rapidly. I told him yes, and that Carol Sooba was a far better Town Clerk than Royston King. I then turned to Peters and asked him why he is in politics with the PNC. I told him at his young age, he has his entire life ahead of him; what is he doing with being part of the PNC.

All over Guyana as the LGE campaign started, you saw young, educated Indian boys and girls on the PPP’s slate and young, educated Africans as PNC candidates. Why are these lovely young people not breaking with the racial configuration that has dominated this country since the split in the fifties between Forbes Burnham and Cheddi Jagan?

The American midterm elections are over and the commentators and analysts have explained why the Democrats won the House of Representatives and why the Republicans defeated three Democratic incumbent senators and won close races for the governorship of Georgia and Florida.



Looking at the trends of voting in the US, it is the opposite to Guyana, thus exposing the sickening backwardness of the young people in Guyana, especially the educated ones. From time immemorial it was said that education elevates the mind. In Guyana, education deflates the soul.

Here is the Guardian (UK) columnist, Richard Wolff on the midterm results; “His (Trump) own supporters are just not that into him any more. Not all of them have abandoned him, for sure. The angry old men are still there, screaming their insults at immigrants, the media and anyone else who isn’t an angry old man.” (Nov. 7).

Here is the online newspaper, “Salon” that is quite popular among Washington politicians; “America is being held hostage by older white people — especially older white men. That, above all other things, is the moral of the 2018 elections. The CNN exit polls are stark in many ways, particularly tracking the growing gender and education gaps among voters, but what is most startling is how white people over 45 are heavily Republican and no one else is” (Nov.7).

This is how the New York Times put it; “Democratic gains in the House came in densely populated, educated and diverse enclaves around the country, around major liberal cities… the Republican Party’s traditional base in these districts collapsed, with college-educated white voters joining with growing minority communities to repudiate President Trump and his party. Democrats are winning over voters in growing communities that look more like the country as a whole, while Republicans are increasingly reliant on an aging population of conservative whites to hold up their electoral map. The Democrats’ eclectic coalition of white moderates, young liberals and African-American, Latino and Asian-American voters was more than enough to seize the House.” (Nov. 7).

When you put graphs and statistics to these explanations, a trend emerges – young, educated, white Americans (both male and female) are voting with Blacks and Hispanics for diversity in politics, diversity in governance, and for a multi-racial America. The trend is the opposite in Guyana. UG puts out almost a thousand students each year. Check their political preference – it is for one of the two ethnic Leviathans – the great or infamous PPP and the great or infamous PNC. There was the multi-racial AFC, but it died a few years ago.