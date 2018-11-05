

Charran cited occasions of unbecoming behaviour by a female Magistrate, one of which is bewildering. She asked the police to detain a mother who was in court for her son’s child support case because the son failed to appear. This same magistrate is now put in charge of the new children’s court along with another magistrate, whose decisions are far from being in the realm of the acceptable.

Ramjattan, with a smile as large as the three major rivers combined in Guyana was seen cutting the ribbons against a mountain of balloons. Balloons easily burst and Ramjattan’s bubble is going to burst sooner than later when these two magistrates begin to transfer their inexplicable harshness from adult court to the children’s court. Remember it was this same Ramjattan that exclaimed after the latest prison break two weeks ago that he no longer has ideas how to stop the future prison infamies.

Well he will soon get ‘nuff’ ideas about uprisings when these two magistrates start to send children to detention where they will in time graduate into hardened criminals and create prison mayhems. Now Charran is an AFC parliamentarian that sits right behind his AFC Chairman, Ramjattan. One would hope that Charran whispered into Khemraj’s ear on Wednesday night during the sitting of the House the following words; “but Khemraj y’all couldn’t get some fresh magisterial faces?”

Surely, Khemraj cannot be that unmindful to know that his aides at his ministry must do research for him. And he must be aware of his intellectual obligations to his country. He should by now, requests his staff to hand him the figures of how many first offenders have been jailed or put on remand for crimes that should carry a fine or community work since the last prison break at Lusignan recently. He may not like what he sees because he may fear yet another prison disaster.

Also speaking at the opening of the court was the Attorney-General (AG). He said that the main purpose of the juvenile system is rehabilitation not punishment. This is the same man who wants a referendum before the government changes the anti-narcotic law. Surely, we are witnessing a Circo Suarez performance.

On the one hand, there is Khemraj Ramjattan whose party in 2016 finalized an amendment to the anti-narcotic law to reduce automatic jail on conviction for possession of small amounts of ganja and in that very year, it was on the order paper of the House. It wasn’t read in 2016, 2017 and will not be read in 2018. Yet earlier this year, Ramjattan said the amendment will be passed in June of 2018. Well 2018 is about to go into history. One wonders if 2018 will take the AFC into history after its demolition at the LGE next week.

On the other hand, you have the AG who wants a referendum before the law is overhauled. The clownish acts just go on and on in the corridors of power. The AFC brought an amendment to the House, put it on the order paper to be read in 2016 yet in 2018, it is nowhere to be seen and that party’s slogan for its local government election campaign is “Fit and Proppa.” Is a party fit and proper that cannot fulfill its promise to the country’s juveniles? Three weeks ago, the figure stood at 339 persons in jail for ganja possession of which 111 are on remand. Obviously, the numbers have gone up, since the past two weeks, several persons have passed through the courts for marijuana possession.

Tonight is the last performance for Circo Suarez and I know that wild horses cannot stop me from seeing our clowns on stage. But you don’t have to discomfort yourself to get to D’Urban Park because Circo Suarez is leaving. Next month Circo Romano is coming. But you shouldn’t postpone your trip holiday abroad to see Circo Romano. The circus is always in Guyana. The clowns and jokers are always performing. Charran said the Honourable Magistrate detained the mother because her son didn’t show up in court but Charran and his boss didn’t stop the honourable lady from getting more power – she now has the fate of children in her hands. So today it is the children’s court. What will it be tomorrow? Well, as night follows day, there will be more. The circus is here to stay.