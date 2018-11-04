It is now public knowledge that the President of Guyana is having some health issues. The Government said on October 22, he went on an emergency flight to Trinidad and based on that finding, he made the decision to go to Cuba for further investigations. All Guyanese, I believe, hope that his health is not in bad shape.

David Granger is a very pleasant, likeable Guyanese president whose pleasing personality is only rivaled by that of Cheddi Jagan. Despite his visionary leadership, Forbes Burnham was many times a crude person. One recalls veteran journalist, Cecil Griffith’s description of what President Burnham did to him and his junior at the Chronicle, Henry Josiah.

While Burnham was in Cuba, Josiah wrote an article on Burnham that upset the president. Back home, Burnham summoned both men. The place was the swimming pool area at Burnham’s residence at Castellani House. Griffith said Burnham was having a poolside drink with Hamilton Green and when they entered, Burnham greeted him and Josiah with the words, “I summoned you to roast your balls.”

Former police inspector, Dennis Gordon told me when he was a constable posted at Castellani House, he witnessed an incident. Another constable had picked one of the hanging mangoes and when Prime Minister Burnham returned and saw the luscious fruit missing, he enquired. After the culprit was identified, Burnham in a fit of rage told the policeman; “put it back.” I could never see Granger doing that. Too many persons told me that while public servants were doing grass cleaning at Hope Estate, Burnham would be on horseback and when he passed your way, you had to scamper out of his way.



If Granger spends a thousand years in the presidency he would never do such a thing to a State-employed journalist and speak to him/her like that. President Jagdeo was videoed backballing with a soldier on Old Year’s Night at Camp Ayanganna. It was a terrible image. It was an embarrassing moment for Guyana. Jagdeo’s successor learnt nothing from the foolish mistakes of his predecessor.

Ramotar did the exact thing – backball in public. It was another Old Year’s Night party. This time it was a private one at the Sleepin Hotel on Brickdam. A woman went up to President Ramotar, put her backside in front of him, and Ramotar began to do a backball gyration with the woman. The image went viral the next day. Can anyone imagine David Granger engaged in such appalling nonsense? Never!

President Desmond Hoyte had the shortest fuse a nation’s leader ever possessed. He could fly into uncontrollable rages that were really intimidating to those he directed his remarks to. Despite his commitment to democratic governance, Hoyte had an uncanny impatience about him that boiled over many times into irascible displays of torrid temper. Granger is the opposite of this. He is really a pleasant president to work with.

Then, there is President Janet Jagan. Perhaps the most humourless and cold-hearted national leader this county produced, Mrs. Jagan was a president of few words. If she liked you, there may be a few smiles coming your way. If she disliked you, your days were numbered. She came across as a vendetta-driven leader, because she saw life in black and white frames. Such a perspective of life has countless problems.



The only president whose likeable personality can challenge Mr. Granger for the number one spot is Cheddi Jagan. There can be no question about it – Cheddi Jagan was a civilized, courteous gentleman who attracted the admiration of even those who didn’t like his politics.

Given the nature of his character, David Granger is someone who brings a certain civilized style to the Guyanese presidency after the mess and damage Jagdeo and Ramotar left. One would hope that when he comes back, he seeks large moments of peaceful administrative duties in which he doesn’t have to exert too much energy.

The talk around Guyana when Cheddi Jagan took ill was that the nonsense his ministers were doing took a toll on his health. One hopes Mr. Granger is not in the same situation. Guyana is not an easy country to administer, despite its enormous potential wealth. One of the reasons for its stagnation is visionless leadership. Mr. Granger is surrounded by such people.

All of Guyana wishes this nice gentleman a very quick recovery. Stay good, Mr. President and have a delectable Christmas with your fellow Guyanese.