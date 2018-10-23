The table below shows some of the APNU+AFCs appointments made of persons to head government Agencies, Constitutional Offices, Departments, and public offices and corporation since May 2015. There may have been others which are not captured herein.

Name Position Chief Executive Officer – Central Housing and Planning Authority Mr. Lelon Saul General Manager- National Insurance Scheme Ms. Holly Greaves Chief Executive Officer – Guyana National Broadcasting Authority Dr. Prudence Lewis- Bhola Chief Executive Officer – National Drainage and Irrigation Authority Mr. Frederick Flatts Chief Executive Officer – Guyana Livestock Development Authority Mr. Richard Nigel Cumberbatch Chief Executive Office – Guyana School of Agriculture Mr. Brian Greenidge General Manager – Mahaica-Mahaicony, Abary Development Authority Mr. Aubrey Charles Chief Labour Officer Mr. Charles Ogle Executive Director – Environmental Protection Agency Dr. Vincent Adams Director – Department of Environment Ms. Ndibi Schwiers Head of the Department of Energy Dr. Mark Bynoe Chief Executive Officer – Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Brig. George Lewis Head – Special Purpose Unit of the National Investments and Commercial Limited Mr. Colvin Heath- London Chief Executive Officer – Guyana Water Inc. Dr. Richard Van West Charles Vice Chancellor – University of Guyana Dr. Ivelaw Griffith Registrar – University of Guyana Dr. Nigel Gravesande Director of Youth Ms. Melissa Carmichael Director of Culture Ms. Tamika Boatswain Director of Sport Mr. Christopher Jones Finance Secretary Dr. Hector Butts Accountant General Ms. Jenifer Chapman Chief Planning Officer Dr. Nelson Modeste Director of Consumer Affairs Ms. Muriel Tinnis- Duke Head National Data Management Authority Mr. Floyd Levi Chief Executive Officer Guyana Officer for Investment Mr. Owen Verwey Ombudsman Justice Winston Patterson Chairman- Police Complaints Authority Justice William Ramlal Head of Public Service Appellate Tribunal Justice Nandram Kissoon Solicitor General (ag.) Ms. Kim Kyte Registrar of the Commercial Registry (ag.) Ms. Nicole Prince Chairman – Police Complaints Authority Justice Kissoon Head of Guyana Gold Board Ms. Eondrene Thompson General Manager – Guyana Rice Development Board Mr. Nizam Hassan Chairman of the Integrity Commission Mr. Kumar Dorasami General Manager – Guyana National Newspapers Ltd. Mr. Sherod Duncan Chief of Staff – Guyana Defence Force Mr. Patrick West Commissioner – Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission Mr. Trevor Benn Registrar of Lands Ms. Rosalie Roberston Head – Office of Office of Climate Change Ms. Janelle Christian Head of Project Management Office Dr. Marlon Bristol General Manager – Guyana Marketing Corporation Ms. Ida Sealy-Adams Chairman – National Procurement and Tender Administration Mr. Berkley Wickham Commissioner General – Guyana Revenue Authority Mr. Godfrey Statia Head of National Anti-Narcotics Agency Major General Michael Atherly Head of National Intelligence and Security Agency Brigadier Bruce Lovell Commissioner of Police Mr. Leslie James Senior Executive Director – Bertram Collins College of the Public Service Col. Lawrence Paul Chief Executive Officer- Guyana Oil Company Ms. Renata Exeter Chief Executive Officer – National Communications Network Mr. Lennox Cornette Chief Executive Officer – Guyana Power and Light Mr. Albert Gordon Chief Executive Officer (ag.) – Guyana Sugar Corporation Dr. Harold Davis