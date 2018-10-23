Oct 21, 2018
The table below shows some of the APNU+AFCs appointments made of persons to head government Agencies, Constitutional Offices, Departments, and public offices and corporation since May 2015. There may have been others which are not captured herein.
|Name
|Position
|Chief Executive Officer – Central Housing and Planning Authority
|Mr. Lelon Saul
|General Manager- National Insurance Scheme
|Ms. Holly Greaves
|Chief Executive Officer – Guyana National Broadcasting Authority
|Dr. Prudence Lewis- Bhola
|Chief Executive Officer – National Drainage and Irrigation Authority
|Mr. Frederick Flatts
|Chief Executive Officer – Guyana Livestock Development Authority
|Mr. Richard Nigel Cumberbatch
|Chief Executive Office – Guyana School of Agriculture
|Mr. Brian Greenidge
|General Manager – Mahaica-Mahaicony, Abary Development Authority
|Mr. Aubrey Charles
|Chief Labour Officer
|Mr. Charles Ogle
|Executive Director – Environmental Protection Agency
|Dr. Vincent Adams
|Director – Department of Environment
|Ms. Ndibi Schwiers
|Head of the Department of Energy
|Dr. Mark Bynoe
|Chief Executive Officer – Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
|Brig. George Lewis
|Head – Special Purpose Unit of the National Investments and Commercial Limited
|Mr. Colvin Heath- London
|Chief Executive Officer – Guyana Water Inc.
|Dr. Richard Van West Charles
|Vice Chancellor – University of Guyana
|Dr. Ivelaw Griffith
|Registrar – University of Guyana
|Dr. Nigel Gravesande
|Director of Youth
|Ms. Melissa Carmichael
|Director of Culture
|Ms. Tamika Boatswain
|Director of Sport
|Mr. Christopher Jones
|Finance Secretary
|Dr. Hector Butts
|Accountant General
|Ms. Jenifer Chapman
|Chief Planning Officer
|Dr. Nelson Modeste
|Director of Consumer Affairs
|Ms. Muriel Tinnis- Duke
|Head National Data Management Authority
|Mr. Floyd Levi
|Chief Executive Officer Guyana Officer for Investment
|Mr. Owen Verwey
|Ombudsman
|Justice Winston Patterson
|Chairman- Police Complaints Authority
|Justice William Ramlal
|Head of Public Service Appellate Tribunal
|Justice Nandram Kissoon
|Solicitor General (ag.)
|Ms. Kim Kyte
|Registrar of the Commercial Registry (ag.)
|Ms. Nicole Prince
|Chairman – Police Complaints Authority
|Justice Kissoon
|Head of Guyana Gold Board
|Ms. Eondrene Thompson
|General Manager – Guyana Rice Development Board
|Mr. Nizam Hassan
|Chairman of the Integrity Commission
|Mr. Kumar Dorasami
|General Manager – Guyana National Newspapers Ltd.
|Mr. Sherod Duncan
|Chief of Staff – Guyana Defence Force
|Mr. Patrick West
|Commissioner – Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission
|Mr. Trevor Benn
|Registrar of Lands
|Ms. Rosalie Roberston
|Head – Office of Office of Climate Change
|Ms. Janelle Christian
|Head of Project Management Office
|Dr. Marlon Bristol
|General Manager – Guyana Marketing Corporation
|Ms. Ida Sealy-Adams
|Chairman – National Procurement and Tender Administration
|Mr. Berkley Wickham
|Commissioner General – Guyana Revenue Authority
|Mr. Godfrey Statia
|Head of National Anti-Narcotics Agency
|Major General Michael Atherly
|Head of National Intelligence and Security Agency
|Brigadier Bruce Lovell
|Commissioner of Police
|Mr. Leslie James
|Senior Executive Director – Bertram Collins College of the Public Service
|Col. Lawrence Paul
|Chief Executive Officer- Guyana Oil Company
|Ms. Renata Exeter
|Chief Executive Officer – National Communications Network
|Mr. Lennox Cornette
|Chief Executive Officer – Guyana Power and Light
|Mr. Albert Gordon
|Chief Executive Officer (ag.) – Guyana Sugar Corporation
|Dr. Harold Davis
Leave a comment