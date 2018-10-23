 Oct 21, 2018  Features / ColumnistsPeeping Tom

Cummingsburg

The table below shows some of the APNU+AFCs appointments made of persons to head government Agencies, Constitutional Offices, Departments, and public offices and corporation since May 2015. There may have been others which  are not captured herein.

Name Position
Chief Executive Officer –  Central Housing and Planning Authority Mr. Lelon Saul
General Manager- National Insurance Scheme Ms. Holly Greaves
Chief Executive Officer – Guyana National Broadcasting Authority Dr. Prudence Lewis- Bhola
Chief Executive Officer – National Drainage and Irrigation Authority Mr. Frederick Flatts
Chief Executive Officer – Guyana Livestock Development Authority Mr. Richard Nigel Cumberbatch
Chief Executive Office – Guyana School of Agriculture Mr. Brian Greenidge
General Manager – Mahaica-Mahaicony, Abary Development Authority Mr. Aubrey Charles
Chief Labour Officer Mr. Charles Ogle
Executive Director – Environmental Protection Agency Dr. Vincent Adams
Director – Department of Environment Ms. Ndibi Schwiers
Head of the Department of Energy Dr. Mark Bynoe
Chief Executive Officer – Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Brig. George Lewis
Head – Special Purpose Unit of the National Investments and Commercial Limited Mr. Colvin Heath- London
Chief Executive Officer – Guyana Water Inc. Dr. Richard Van West Charles
Vice Chancellor – University of Guyana Dr. Ivelaw Griffith
Registrar – University of Guyana Dr. Nigel Gravesande
Director of Youth Ms. Melissa Carmichael
Director of Culture Ms. Tamika Boatswain
Director of Sport Mr. Christopher Jones
Finance Secretary Dr. Hector Butts
Accountant General Ms. Jenifer Chapman
Chief Planning Officer Dr. Nelson Modeste
Director of Consumer Affairs Ms. Muriel Tinnis- Duke
Head National Data Management Authority Mr. Floyd Levi
Chief Executive Officer Guyana Officer for Investment Mr. Owen Verwey
Ombudsman Justice Winston Patterson
Chairman- Police Complaints Authority Justice William Ramlal
Head of Public Service Appellate Tribunal Justice Nandram Kissoon
Solicitor General (ag.) Ms. Kim Kyte
Registrar of the Commercial Registry (ag.) Ms. Nicole Prince
Chairman – Police Complaints Authority Justice Kissoon
Head of Guyana Gold Board Ms. Eondrene Thompson
General Manager – Guyana Rice Development Board Mr. Nizam Hassan
Chairman of the Integrity Commission  Mr. Kumar Dorasami
General Manager – Guyana National Newspapers Ltd. Mr. Sherod Duncan
Chief of Staff – Guyana Defence Force Mr. Patrick West
Commissioner – Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission Mr. Trevor Benn
Registrar of Lands Ms. Rosalie Roberston
Head – Office of Office of Climate Change Ms. Janelle Christian
Head of Project Management Office Dr. Marlon Bristol
General Manager – Guyana Marketing Corporation Ms. Ida Sealy-Adams
Chairman – National Procurement and Tender Administration Mr. Berkley Wickham
Commissioner General – Guyana Revenue Authority Mr. Godfrey Statia
Head of National Anti-Narcotics Agency Major General Michael Atherly
Head of National Intelligence and Security  Agency Brigadier Bruce Lovell
Commissioner of Police Mr. Leslie James
Senior Executive Director – Bertram Collins College of the Public Service Col. Lawrence Paul
Chief Executive Officer- Guyana Oil Company Ms. Renata Exeter
Chief Executive Officer – National Communications Network Mr. Lennox Cornette
Chief Executive Officer – Guyana Power and Light Mr. Albert Gordon
Chief Executive Officer (ag.) – Guyana Sugar Corporation Dr. Harold Davis

 

