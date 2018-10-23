I have long argued that PPP leaders will never apologize for any depravity done while that party was in power from 1957 to 1964 and from 1992 to 2015. No organization could ever run a government anywhere in the world for thirty years and not make at least one repugnant or egregious mistake, especially in a charged atmosphere that Guyana was and always is.

The twisted, corrugated thinking of a footnote president that Donald Ramotar was has no limitation. His macabre paintings on a nasty canvas will simply go on. Ramotar knows deeply in his heart (he is no fool) that the PPP while in power after Mr. Jagdeo became president did malignant and sickening things to the fabric of this nation but the decent instinct just cannot rise from his mind to offer at least an ephemeral acknowledgement.

When he was president, Ramotar had a lady friend that wrote an editorial for the Chronicle. Those views constituted perhaps the most brazen embrace of racial superiority ever to grace the pages of a newspaper. This lady argued that African youths have been socialized to hate East Indians in Guyana and they have a psychology that is shaped by the willingness to rob and kill Indian people.

Bharrat Jagdeo who remains very close to that woman echoed her sentiments during the 2015 election campaign. He told Indians that if the PNC wins, African Guyanese will invade their homes, rob, rape, and kill them. This emanation remains perhaps the deadliest racist expression in an election campaign ever in Guyana.

I am not a religious person so I don’t know if people have to pay for their sins. But I saw this woman who wrote that editorial in Survival Supermarket two months ago.

She had a stroke and can hardly walk or talk. She stretched towards me and her grandson freed his grip so she can come in close physical proximity to me by the checkout counter. She spoke to me. She was inaudible. I don’t know what she was trying to say but I saw the sadness in both her eyes and face. I hope she improves and I do wish her well but I will always remember that editorial whenever PPP leaders preach their sick politics to this nation.

This is exactly what Donald Ramotar did in a letter to the Stabroek News of Saturday, October 13, 2018. If you love this country and want to see a future for the vast number of young people, it has, I suggest you read Ramotar. And I suggest that if you are an East Indian Guyanese, then you must feel the need to expose the deliberate poisonous weeds Ramotar is trying to plant on the fields of this country.

He begins his letter from the sixties and reminds us about people who were murdered from that time and throughout the reign of the PNC until 1992. But his list is dirtily selective. It includes Michael Forde, a PPP employee who was killed when a bomb exploded on the first floor of Freedom House during the sixties when the PPP was in government.

Mr. Ramotar forgot to mention the sad tragedies of the sixties when his party was in power. The list includes the burning down of the house of Premier Cheddi Jagan’s Permanent Secretary, Arthur Abraham, who was accused of giving secrets to the opposition PNC and UF parties. He and seven of his nine children died.

The Sun Chapman launch was bombed on its way to Mackenzie killing 38 African Guyanese. Many historians see this as a revenge act for the attacks on Indians in Mackenzie. Firebrand editor, Peter Taylor who confronted Premier Jagan daily in his newspaper, The Evening Post, survived an assassination attempt. This was the work of the PPP Government because one of the hit men was a close relative of this columnist. He admitted this to our mother.

Ramotar cited the murder charge of Arnold Rampersaud accused of killing a policeman during the Burnham government in 1974 during the PPP’s protest against imposition of a toll on the newly built Corentyne highway. But someone shot a working class policeman, James Henry, and wounded his partner, Joachim Francis. Surely, it is only an asinine mind that would put down that violence to the PNC Government.

Ramotar didn’t forget Walter Rodney’s murder. But he did forget to cite that under his party in government, anti-PPP activist, Ronald Waddell was assassinated. This footnote president carefully avoided any mention of the assassination of anti-government activist, Courtney Crum Ewing when he, Ramotar, was president. Would Ramotar like to comment on that?