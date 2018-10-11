The AFC emerged as a third pathway after President Jagdeo took the PPP into autocratic directions. Jagdeo soiled and destroyed the long standing image of the PPP that Cheddi Jagan shaped over fifty years. Substantial numbers in traditional PPP constituencies wanted to give Moses Nagamootoo and Khemraj Ramjattan an opportunity to provide an alternative.

Across the racial divide, African Guyanese respected and admired Raphael Trotman. It was either him or Robert Corbin and they chose him. The third way was assured when Trotman and Ramjattan forged their unity move. The AFC galvanized the Guyanese imagination in two ways – a hope for racial unity; the eventual arrival of an alternative to the two Leviathans.

I was engaged in two campaigns for the AFC before 2015 – the 2011 general elections and the 2012 exercise across Guyana to explain the budget cuts. You had to be on the ground with the AFC to see the hope people had in them.

The AFC had now arrived. By 2014, Guyana had accepted that there was a third party that offered a way out of the morass created over sixty years by the PPP and PNC.

Throughout Guyana, people embraced this third party to the extent that the AFC officially declared it would become dead meat if it ever partnered either one of the two Leviathans. But it did just that and won power. Up to the time it got power in 2015, it still wasn’t dead meat. Then as it progressed into power, it became dead meat.

The rest of this article traces how the meat got rotten and why it is so badly decomposed that it is totally unfit and improper to be digested.

There was an inherent contradiction between the status of dead meat and the physiology of coalition government. It was the AFC that invented the theory of dead meat; therefore, the AFC had to see that the decay of the meat was intricately liked to its role in coalition government. Its role in coalition politics determines if the meat would rot. The meat did become carcass and an infected one at that.

I am not going to return to more than a dozen columns I have written about the AFC’s crass and sickening ignorance of what coalition governments mean. The AFC is a depraved and indecent party that has reached the end of its life, and deservingly so.

There can be no excuse for the abominable immoral politics of the AFC. This is the party that proclaimed that if it aligns with either the PPP or the PNC it would become stink, rotting, infected carcass. So once it aligned with one of the big dinosaurs, then it had to be careful to avoid becoming decaying fish. But it never took such caution.

I repeat for the umpteenth time – the AFC had to know that in coalition government, each party sets out what it wants based on its ideals, dreams, orientation, values, belief system, etc.

Coalition government is not single party administration where the ruling party has a majority. In coalition regimes, one party pursues its agenda and minds its own business while the other constituents in the arrangements do the same.

The moral rule is not to be seen cussing down each other or voicing daily disagreements. The AFC didn’t do that. David Hinds put it appropriately. He wrote that the AFC bought into all the policies its partner, the APNU was pursuing and pursued.

But it is much more than that. The AFC became dead meat because of the nature of its political mentality. It was a middle class party that had no mass based support and did not care about advancing the economics of the working people. The only interests it advanced were those of its middle class friends.

I repeat in this column – I broke with the AFC from the first day it took power.

When it was selecting its ministers in its boardroom at its office on May 18, 2015 (I think), three AFC leaders emotionally got up and identified one of their middle class friends that they will assign the ministry of environment to. None of the AFC campaign workers, members and second tier leadership ever heard about this woman.

The AFC’s LGE slogan is, “fit and proppa.” Only unthinking politicians would choose such a comical slogan. The term “fit and proper” has now taken on a laughable twist to it, given the GECOM Chairman contretemps. Most people find the term amusing and use it in that context. The AFC’s slogan should read, “fit and proppa and propadrine.”

Do they know what propadrine means?