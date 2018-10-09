Instead of inviting policy experts to discuss issues, Trump just invited two famous black men who like him Imagine this: A president, concerned about the opioid crisis that is ravaging many communities, particularly white, Midwestern communities, invites a retired football player and a famous musician to talk about the crisis.

Anderson Cooper: Trump chose Kanye over storm victims CNN's Anderson Cooper criticizes President Trump's White House meeting with Kanye West while Florida simultaneously deals with the fallout from Hurricane Michael.