By Dr. David Hinds

It boggles the mind that a group of people who turned their faces against the excesses of the Jagdeo regime have now become the purveyors of Jagdeoism. In many ways this government is worst than the Burnham and Jagdeo regimes—not because they have done worse, but because they know better and brazenly refuse to do better. I don’t care how many buses you give to school children; it doesn’t change much if you then turn around and refuse to pay teachers a reasonable living wage and then trick them after they called off their strike in good faith. Education is a holistic process—you can’t have the kids at heart and then beat up on their teachers. There is something ugly about that scene.

The obscenity of celebrating the fact that some teachers did not join the strike is too much to take from a government that promised to stop the drift of commandist government. The readiness to deploy scab labour to break the strike is so anti-labour at its worst. The deliberate misinterpretation of the rules governing the role of the Labour Ministry in the arbitration process is nothing short of political gangsterism. In all of this, the president is silent and inactive.

The attitude of this government has convinced me that the West Indian elites have a problem with the management of power. So, even when government does some good things, they get submerged in the mess called bad governance. That was the problem of the Burnham and Jagdeo governments. And this government has learned nothing from those experiences. Perhaps they don’t care to learn. As the kids would say, it is what it is. Even oil and gas wealth would not correct that defect.

