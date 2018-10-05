Sometimes “repetition-for-emphasis” – an old-school teaching technique – can be useful. For new audiences, for a freshness of presentation, even to include new information or implications.

I had already decided on this brief repetition when I saw a feature presumably penned by a former GDF officer whose perceptions I used to embrace. (Doubt whether he knew that!) I’ll quote him a few paragraphs hereunder.

I had my own opinion/conclusion re-enforced about the local Narcotics “enterprise” and trade with almost daily news items related to the Cocaine-Marijuana activities throughout the country. My view? Sadly, I don’t see any cessation of this enterprise within the next decade. Oil or no oil! There could be intermittent “lulls” as the new Police Commissioner hones a few innovative strategies. But no complete stop – ever.

Have you noticed that over the past month several ladies have been caught trying to traffick the drugs to the USA? In all forms? In various parts of their persons? (Those ladies risked those pellets bursting in their stomachs to return to buy a salon, a house or car!) And also the fields of marijuana being destroyed by the honest cops?

Well, when you read or hear of the above, it means that planning – and planting – had been in motion continuously. The news reports are just temporary culminations. The enterprise, the industry, the sector is alive and active. What’s our investigators take on the involvement of Venezuelans, Colombians, Surinamese (even Brazilians)? Which makes me return to a major “repetition.”

**********

The sardines, the barons

So, the conclusions are self-evident: the young lady caught with the cocaine pellets in her tummy, in her hairdo or shoes cannot afford a lumber yard. The little caught courier couldn’t fund the submersible – an underwater drone–like submarine – found in the Northwest. Nor could he/she finance secret airstrips or negotiate with foreigners who provide the illegal products by sea, land or air. Well then, who can? Discuss…

**********

Bigger ones, Liverpool’s insights

Just this past weekend, the major dailies were reporting (a) that a baker who was recently freed from a $28 million drug-trafficking charge was back in court for something similar; (b) that a so-called “mastermind” from the Pomeroon was also cleared of trafficking 25 pounds of coke (his alleged accomplices – five Colombians – were also freed on charges related to a massive cocaine enterprise last July. Four (4) top anti-narcotic agencies investigated and millions were seized but the Suddie Magistrate was not impressed with the prosecution); and (c) over in Canada, a ship, after a journey from our Linden, was intercepted with significant stuff. Oh my Guyana – Land of Many Waters and much cocaine!

So, as I keep an ear on the current case involving prominent sports persons and lumber yards, I quote Fairbairn Egerton Liverpool, writing in the Kaieteur News, on the beneficiaries of such enterprises:

“It is common knowledge that crime in the Caribbean is not only money for our common variety street criminal, but also for the large legitimate businesses [which] venture into the criminal underworld by importing the drugs and guns.

Crime is also a money-making enterprise for the police, who are corrupted by the big businesses and the very criminals who they should be prosecuting. Additionally, crime is money for the politicians who are bank-rolled by these big businesses, as well as for the public officials, generally, who freely accept bribes.

Finally, crime is money for the defence lawyers, who defend the criminals, and who know the corrupt police, politicians and public officials.”

**********

The FPP, Wells and Elections

I’ll “abbreviate” this component ’til next time but I’ll indicate basic points. I like the name “First People’s party (FPP) for the new ethnic-specific (?) political “force”. (Alternatively, HAM.) But as Toshao Shuman and his leadership grapple with its campaign for 2020, he will experience the advantages of the incumbents – eight “Brazilian” wells for the Rupununi right now; bringing back the Moco Moco Hydro Power Station; hinterland roads – full speed!

For next month’s Local Elections, I’m seeing “hurry-up/fast-forwarded” projects being executed by officialdom. Certain constituencies are now getting little roads and big drainage. But our First People have the trait to watch, accept, smile – then vote independently. Will November polls indicate?

**********

When His Excellency retires…

I’m a few months older than His Excellency. He is much fitter and healthier than I. So, barring very ill-health or death, I predict that His Excellency and his party will do what they have to do to “triumph” at the 2020 Oil-and-Jubilee Elections.

His Excellency will be eighty (80) in 2025 and basking in the black gold’s takings. He will then retire gracefully. Already, I’m asking him to continune writing. Three titles? “Great political mistakes we made – 2015 – 2025”, How to utilize appropriate military skills for national development” and “The history of the Christion church in Guyana”. Thanks a lot, Excellency.

**********

Watch closely…

His Excellency’s GECOM Chairman will now dig his heels in! Eighty-plus or no 80-plus!

’Til next week

Comments can be sent to: allanafenty@yahoo.com