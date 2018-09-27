The Ministry of the Presidency has issued a complaint to the Guyana Press Association in the form of a letter about the type of wear of some journalists at the signing of the MoU between the President of Guyana and the Prime Minister of Trinidad. It had a no-nonsense tone about it.

There were accusations of rude styles and the use of rubber slippers. The press release laments the fact that such disrespect could be shown to the two leaders. I quote a section of the correspondence; “Several media personnel arrived at State House for the said event in denim pants, slippers, sandals and jerseys all of which are woefully inappropriate for such events…It is imperative that those assigned dress modestly in business attire for such events…and not descend into the habit at arriving at state events in casual clothing…”

This is not an easy debate to arrive at consensus. I once wore a ragged pair of sandals for my student visa interview at the Canadian High Commission moons ago. But in all honesty; it was all Ihad. I was living in poverty then. The situation cannot be the same with employed journalists in 2018. Are you telling me that the media people who wore rubber slippers at that event were so poor that they couldn’t do better? I don’t accept that.

I would classify myself as having a bohemian style since I was small.

I embrace extremely liberal values. But there are lines that must not be crossed. You should not wear a pair of rubber slippers or jersey to cover a meeting between two heads of government.

That cannot be accepted. No matter how “cool” you are in life, there are norms and values that are so precious to the continuation of civilized conduct that must be embraced.

I was at the wake of my friend, Fazal Khan, the husband of PPP leader, Gail Teixeira. I saw a relative of the deceased were a see-through dress and her underwear was quite visible.

The first thought that came through my mind was, “Didn’t she know before she left home she was going to a solemn occasion? Was she a poor girl? No. Her transparent dress certainly looked expensive. Most people in this country would be shocked to know who that young lady was.

I was in the Brickdam Cathedral sitting next to Dr. David Hinds.

The occasion was a memorial service for the Lindo Creek massacre victims. A young man came and sat behind us and said, ‘Excuse me, wuh going on here?” We told him it was a funeral service for the Lindo Creek victims. He said he was in the right place. This guy went to cover a church memorial in scissors style trousers that stuck so closely to his legs that a hymac would have to pull it off of him.

His top was an open chest vest. He knew he was inappropriately dressed so he covered his upper body with a weird looking psychedelic coat (do they still use that word today?). No matter how cool and liberal you are, what that reporter did in the cathedral was unacceptable. I had to ask him which news house he was from. I am not going to publish the name.

I honestly think a shirt tucked inside your trousers with a pair of shoes should be used when going to such events as what took place at State House between two CARICOM Heads.

This doesn’t mean you should don business clothes. I don’t know what the Ministry of the Presidency means by business attire. I don’t know what is meant by casual clothes. It depends on your definition.

What is perceived as casual clothes may be very appropriate for an occasion.

I was at a funeral service and at the time, one of the world most famous cricketers from England was there too. He didn’t wear anything black or purple or with a mourning colour. He didn’t don a long sleeve shirt. But he was approvingly attired.

State authorities have to be careful when they issue edicts on the way people should dress.

This country insists on keeping a ban on sleeveless tops or dresses for women in public institutions. I see the signs everywhere. I don’t accept that. On this issue it should be noted that President Granger has never donned a necktie since he became president in or out of Guyana.

I see nothing wrong with neckties. I wear them. No one should dare question the anti-colonial values of Nelson Mandela but he wore them. Louis Farrakhan wears neckties. I guess different strokes for different folks.