Kaieteur Kaieteur News

Senior officials of the Department of Public Information (DPI) were yesterday scrabbling to respond to a letter published in the press that highlighted the need for an investigation into the operations of the entity, including spending practices and hiring persons affiliated to political operatives.

Several staff members who spoke with Kaieteur News have since corroborated some of the concerns expressed in the letter sent anonymously to this publication purportedly by DPI members of staff.

Staffers have expressed the need for a full blown probe by President David Granger, noting that there would be political conflict if such a probe is conducted from Prime Minister Moses Nagmoottoo’s office.

It was pointed out that Nagamootoo is a senior executive of the Alliance For Change (AFC).

DPI is a budgetary agency under the Prime Minister’s office and is headed by the Director of Public Information, Imran Khan, who is an Executive member of the AFC.

QUESTIONABLE APPOINTMENTS

Further, it was noted that one of the questionable appointments is that of the Deputy Director and Editor-in-Chief (EiC), Ernestine Leonard, who is the wife of Michael Leonard, the AFC’s Region 4 Chairman.

Kaieteur News was told that Mr. Leonard, who sits on the board of the National Communications Network (NCN) frequents DPI offices and has on occasion had confrontations with some staff.

Efforts to speak with Nagamootoo and Khan by telephone on the matter were unsuccessful.

Khan later issued a statement that DPI is subject to an annual audit by the Auditor General’s Office.

“We have and will continue to fully comply in this regard. DPI budget is subject to scrutiny and approval in the National Assembly. I can reveal that DPI has not sought any supplementary sums to execute its operations and is being managed within budget and with strict adherence to all procurement regulations and guidelines,” Khan stated.

In the letter to the media, the staff said that they were left no other choice but to come public after all of their many complaints were being brushed aside, and because they fear that the collapse of the State entity, unless urgent intervention is made.

Staffers have also approached the Ministry of Labour, but claim that the Ministry has failed to address the issues.

“We believe that the DPI is being badly mismanaged, and this has led to staff either resigning, being suspended, and the DPI being severely understaffed, and failing to attract newcomers, who, we believe, have gotten wind of the manner in which the DPI is being run,” the letter stated.

One of the main issues involves the hiring of Mrs. Leonard.

“Is this a case of friends hiring friends of friends? Why else would our complaints be brushed off, and the individual at the centre of these problems be given a pass, while those who raise these concerns are targeted with suspension and deduction from their salaries?” the staffers questioned.

However, Khan said that it appears as though some staff members “prefer the old, outdated system of no substantive editorial team and a singular, almighty EiC, something that has been done away with.”

“To operate optimally, fluidly and effectively DPI requires a competent and dynamic cadre of Communication Officers, supported by an editorial team. Not a singular almighty EiC,” Khan noted.

SIDE ARRANGEMENTS

There are also questions about wastage as monies on ‘retreats’ to at least two resorts, to discuss issues pertaining to the operations of DPI.

One such ‘retreat’ involved some twenty staffers, with transportation costing some $12,000 for each staffer. These ‘retreats’, staff noted, could easily have been held, without cost, at the DPI.

“We believe that there has also been serious wastage of financial resources on the printing of several publications, which are sent to various regions. This has added to the massive workload of DPI staffers, many of whom work practically every day, without a day off,” staff highlighted.

Khan confirmed that DPI has held training and staff development retreats at various venues. According to Khan, what appears to be the vexing issue raised in the letter relating to a particular staff event is that certain members of staff were desirous of the event being hosted at a popular and exclusive resort.

Khan stated that it came to his attention that certain staff members who were advised of DPI’s budget cap for such events sought to negotiate, without DPI’s knowledge or permission, a ‘side arrangement’.

“The ‘side arrangement’ was that should the resort management provide DPI with severely discounted rates, they (the staff members) would, in an ‘under-the-table-quid-pro-quo’personally ensure the use of DPI equipment, resources and platforms to provide promotion and publicity to the resort,” Khan said.

He stated that when information on this ‘side arrangement’ came to his attention he was uncomfortable with it and caused it to be discontinued.

“The event was held elsewhere, at a less glamorous facility, much to the chagrin and resistance of certain staff members who were intent on their choice of venue,” Khan noted.

The DPI disclosure follows last week’s expose at the Guyana National Newspaper Limited (GNNL), the publisher of the Guyana Chronicle newspaper.

Nagamootoo launched an investigation into expenditure undertaken by General Manager, Sherod Duncan, who is an executive member of the AFC.

The PM also ordered an investigation into the dismissal of Financial Controller Moshamie Ramotar after financial information from the Chronicle was leaked to the media.