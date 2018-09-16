kaieteur kaieteur News



The union, in a blistering statement, has concluded that the actions of Government clearly suggest that “there is no care and concern for the working class people in Guyana.”

Moreover, GTU President, Mr. Mark Lyte, is of the firm view that “we are doomed under this administration.”

Lyte’s utterance comes in wake of the “the rejection of credible and professional Guyanese for chairmanship of the Arbitration Tribunal.” This move, he said, has convinced teachers that “we have a monster for Government here in Guyana.”

This position taken by the GTU, he said, “comes out of our experience with government functionaries who, acting on instruction, worked against their conscience, religious beliefs and moral standing. They should all hang their heads in shame and resign their respective position for acting as persons without integrity.”

The action of government is particularly daunting, Lyte said, since the GTU from the inception acted in good faith and called off the nationwide strike after nine days.

“The GTU expresses sincere thanks to all teachers for their overwhelming support throughout those nine days. Special thanks must go out also to the public as well,” said Lyte. “One of the main reasons for calling off the strike was concern for the future of our children, Guyana’s children.

“Also our teachers wanted to be in their classrooms working with their children.”

He said, too, that while the terms of resumption negotiated were good at the time, since teachers were not going to be victimized, lose pay or seniority, “We knew all along that we were dealing with a government which has proven to be untrustworthy, but allowed good faith and love for our children to tell us otherwise.”

But according to Lyte, the GTU stands ready to resume industrial action should the need arises. He, however, noted that, “this time, there will be no holding back until all our demands are met.”

Teachers in Guyana, the union leader said, have proven to this government that they support their union. “We have to use our power at the polls to send our message.”

It is the union’s conviction that Government should do the honourable thing and allow a neutral Guyanese to be selected as chairperson of the Tribunal. This, Lyte believes, will be the only way for Government to regain the confidence of the populace at this point.

“There could be no other way to save face under these circumstances. The world has been watching and they have been drawing conclusions,” said Lyte as be called upon civic minded Guyanese here and in the Diaspora to “join us in this fight against a government that can only be described as uncaring and monstrous.”

The union’s declaration came one day after it met with a team from the Ministry of Education to complete the Terms of Reference [TOR] for the arbitration process and select a chairperson for the arbitration panel.

“Are we serious about having a resolution?” Lyte questioned following the meeting hosted by the Labour Department of the Ministry of Social Protection on Friday.

While the meeting saw the two sides [the union and the Education Ministry] agreeing on the TOR, the move to identify a chairperson was entirely unsuccessful.

While both parties were expected to agree on the chairperson, each side is entitled to submit the name of one member to the three-member panel.

But the parties did not even reach to the point of naming their respective member on Friday as they were unable to agree on the name of the chairperson.

The GTU submitted the names of three possible candidates. Among the names submitted by the union for consideration by the Education Ministry team was Rashleigh Jackson who served in several notable capacities over the years including: former Minister of Foreign Affairs 1978- 1990; President of the United Nations Council for Namibia in 1974; Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, from 1973-1978; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1969-1973 and Chairman, Commonwealth Observer Group to the Union, and much more.

The name Aubrey Armstrong was also submitted by the union. Armstrong, the President of Aubrey Armstrong Management Associates, holds a PhD in Organisation Behaviour and International Business. He was also the former United Nations’ advisor in management and former head of the now defunct Guyana Management Institute.

In 1999, Armstrong chaired the Arbitration Tribunal between the Guyana Public Service Union and Federated Union of Government Employees and the Government of Guyana and was former Chairman of the Kuru Kuru College.

The third name submitted by the union was that of Jeffrey Thomas, a former Minister of Education, Labour and Regional Development.

Thomas back in the day served as the Consultant on governance and community development and successfully negotiated with the United Kingdom-based Commonwealth Secretariat to have Guyana house the Commonwealth Youth Programme. He also served as the first chair of the Guyana/Cuba Economic, Social and Cultural Commission.

But the names of these individuals who have been described by the union as “persons of integrity, wealth of experiences and a record of proven competencies which is crucial and necessary for the arbitration panel” were all rejected by the Ministry of Education team.

According to Lyte, those representing the Education Ministry, including Chief Education Officer, Mr. Marcel Hutson, and Permanent Secretary, Ms. Adele Clarke, did not even qualify their rejection with any reason.

However, they did submit the names of two possible candidates to chair the arbitration panel; the names of Mr. Derrick Cummings, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Telecommunications and Mr. Glendon Harris, the Human Resource Manager of the Guyana Revenue Authority were brought to the table by the Education officials.

According to Lyte, the union was forced to reject these names for the simple reason that, “These are both serving members of the State.”