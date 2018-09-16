Priya Manickchand in newspaper letter accused someone of scandalizing her. She claimed that the letter-writer derogated her for hypocrisy over her support for the recent teachers’ strike. The person cited a statement she made when she was Minister of Education. She was accused of saying that if teachers don’t like the pay then they should leave the job.

Manickchand said she never uttered such words. She opined that the letter-writer is from a school of bloggers that the government has working on its behalf. The PPP government of which Priya Manickchand was a senior minister was notorious for having bloggers and anonymous letter-writers using the dirtiest fictions to attack PPP critics.

The outfit was headed by Kwame McCoy and included Jason Abdulla who was recently jailed for throwing a miasmic substance on me during the semi-fascist rule of Manickchand’s government. I do not have a Facebook account and do not participate in social media activities but friendly folks showed me Facebook postings by Bibi Shadick and PPP MP, Nigel Dharamlall, jumping for joy when the High Court granted bail to Abdulla.

This same school of bloggers put out a photograph on the internet of two naked girls together and listed one as my daughter. The PPP leaders are some of the worst depraved humans in this entire world. How can anyone be so sick as to feature the child of an anti-government critic in their nasty propaganda methods?

I ask Manickchand here and now how she feels about what McCoy was doing when the PPP was dominating this land. Manickchand has two small children. She must understand how parents feel.

Manickchand is in the news, and again for the wrong reason and maybe another letter should follow from her. Minister Jaipaul Sharma has taken a devastating swipe at her. In yesterday’s edition of this newspaper, he rejected the explanation from Robeson Benn that Pradoville 2 was created to offer a fortress of security for ministers.

Sharma debunked Benn’s position because he said that Manickchand and Robert Persaud sold their houses. When the government changed hands in 2015 and SARA was created (known as SARU then), it put out a statement on the Pradoville 2 scandal and listed Priya Manickchand as selling her home to businessmen, David Narine, for a purported figure of one million American dollars ($210M) .

One would expect Manickchand to display the same eagerness in replying to Sharma as she did with her accuser over the teachers’ strike and explain why she turned her back on the security dilemma Benn said she and her ministerial colleagues faced. But Benn, too, has some explaining to do over his thesis of the security dilemma. Jaipaul Sharma is spot on and “Bruck Up” Benn has to save his theory from being broken up.

Benn needs to tell this nation if the state had to provide security for its ministers and the strategic choice was a special community at Sparendaam, why then was it not funded by the state with round-the-clock surveillance by the security forces? Why were the lots sold privately?

This contradicts Benn’s thesis because how would the government know that each minister would have the finance to architecture a structure that would withstand a physical assault from terrorists. If it was a state financed project then the architecture would have been uniform.

Why were some ministers not allocated lots at Pradovile 2? Were they not facing security concerns too? Why if the government was afraid for the safety of its ministers, it invited a senior member of the PNC, Mr. Mingo of Linden to take up a lot at Pradolvile 2?

If Ministers were the target of gunmen after the assassination of Agriculture Minister “Sash” Sawh, it is logical to assume that some state security personnel closely associated with the government would be susceptible to attacks too.

But no police officer, senior or junior, was assigned space at Pradoville 2. Minister Nanda Gopaul stayed at his home in Happy Acres, while his son, Dr. Singh, who had just returned to Guyana, built a home at Pradoville 2. Benn should tell us why the gunmen would target Singh and not his father who at the time was a senior minister.

The explanation of “Bruck Up” Benn dissolves into asininity because of who Leslie Ramsammy is. A witness in the Roger Khan/Robert Simmels criminal case implicated Ramsammy in the assassination of Ronald Waddell. Leslie Ramsammy was cited as the government minister who purchased the spy equipment for Roger Khan.

It is exceedingly logical that if anyone was to be protected it would have been Ramsammy. But Ramsammy never moved to Pradovile 2