The embattled General Manager of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited, Sherod Duncan was Tuesday sent on leave pending a probe into him spending more than GY$5 million in less than three months of his probationary period.

Duncan confirmed the decision on his Facebook Profile.

“I will be proceeding on Administrative Leave with immediate effect from the Guyana National Newspapers Limited pending the outcome of investigations into allegations of mismanagement of funds and excessive spending. This is under the direction of the Board of Directors. I welcome this decision. God is in charge and all shall be well,” he said.

This decision was corroborated by senior officials of the company which publishes the Daily and Sunday Chronicle.

The decision was taken at the Board of Directors first meeting shortly after receiving instruments of appointment.

The Finance Comptroller, Morshami Ramotar , who Duncan issued a dismissal letter that was hours later rescinded by the Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, was also sent on leave pending an investigation.

The investigation, whose completion date has not been set, us said to be two-pronged: Duncan’s spending and leakage of information about those expenditures.

Administrative Manager, Donna Todd is performing the duties of General Manager in the absence of Duncan and Ramotar.

Ramotar once acted as General Manager until Duncan was appointed with effect from June 1, 2018. He is on three months probation.

Duncan has defended the expenses, saying the Prime Minister, in the absence of the Board, was aware. He also said that the monies were being invested in rebranding the newspaper and pushing content on Social Media.