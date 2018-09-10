September 10, 2018 guyana times
– points to appointment of substantive CoP as another example
President David Granger’s selection of Leslie James as the new Commissioner of Police (CoP) has received both praises and criticism, but has also put another dent in the already weakened relationship between the coalition partners in the Government.
Political analyst, Dr David Hinds feels that the President’s decision to overlook David Ramnarine, the Alliance For Change (AFC) pick for CoP would not bring further division. He said it is the nature of coalition governments to operate in that manner.
“Certainly this coalition…junior partners don’t get much of a say on big decisions. The decision was ultimately for the President to make and he discharged his constitutional responsibility,” Dr Hind said, while noting that this course of action cannot be changed.
However, Dr Hinds who also happens to be an executive member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), a partner in the coalition Government, said he has continuously argued the model being used by the President does not allow for coalition parties to contribute to decision-making outside of the Cabinet of Ministers.
“I think it is a flawed model in that it contracts rather than enhance democratic decision-making. What we have is presidential power taking precedence over coalition collective decision-making. But the coalition partners have gone along with it for three years.”
Dr Hinds said it would therefore seem that they are comfortable with it. In that regard, he said that the AFC cannot complain. But in fairness to that party, it has not complained, at least not publicly.
“At the end of the day, in our circumstances, any President wants a Commissioner who he or she has confidence in. Evidently the President does not have confidence in Ramnarine. I don’t know the basis upon which Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan proposed him as opposed to the others,” he stated.
In the end, the political analyst said the President has made his choice. However, he claimed to have received information that suggested that the local police fraternity “from what I have been hearing, seems not to be unhappy with it.”
James was sworn in by President Granger on August 30 as the new Police Commissioner. The Executive decision was made following consultations with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on the same day.
When President Granger presented the list, David Ramnarine, who has been acting in the capacity for almost two years, was not included.
Earlier this year, Ramnarine was one of the many law enforcement ranks questioned at a Paul Slowe-headed Commission of Inquiry into an alleged plot to assassinate President Granger. The most recent Top Cop retiree, Seelall Persaud, was said to be a friend of the man who supposedly hatched the plot.
Slowe recommend disciplinary action for several top-ranking officers and he was later selected to head the Police Services Commission (PSC). Persaud departed the Force in February 2018 and Ramnarine stood in the post until the swearing in of James.
Following reports that Ramnarine has resigned from the Police Force, Government subsequently came out and denied that it is in receipt of a formal resignation from former Acting Police Commissioner, who was not confirmed in the post of CoP.
Minister Ramjattan had confirmed that no official resignation has been received from the Assistant Commissioner from by his office or the Police Service Commission.
He described as “false” reports in some sections of the media which suggested that the senior law enforcement officer had resigned, but did not venture to make any other statements beyond that, even though he confirmed in the process that Ramnarine had proceeded on annual leave and other outstanding leave entitlements.”
Asked to confirm whether he has resigned or has plans of doing so on Friday, Ramnarine declined to answer the question, explaining only that he wished to enjoy “privacy” while he was on his leave.
“Haven’t I given enough to public service in this country and in the Force?,” he asked, before declining to answer any questions about his plans after failing to win the President’s support to remain in the post of Police Commissioner, and the chance to be promoted to the post of Deputy Commissioner.
He would only say that he stands by everything he has said in the media on the subject matter, and wished to be allowed to live a quiet life.
Last week, reports surfaced that Ramnarine felt he was slighted and had been a victim of the system, having not been chosen to serve as the country’s new Top Cop, despite the fact that he was senior to all those who were appointed and promoted. He had even served as the country’s acting Commissioner for over a year after Seelall Persaud had retired from the job. (Samuel Sukhnandan)
