September 10, 2018 guyana times

The East Coast is bracing for the arrival of the massive hurricane, which is already packing 140 mph winds The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence as the storm -- already packing winds of up to 140 mph -- grows in intensity. Florence neared Category 5 strength Tuesday as it continued making its way across the Atlantic.

This is Florence's projected path More than one million people on the southern East Coast of the United States faced mandatory evacuation orders as Hurricane Florence nears Category 5 strength.